Bangladesh fast bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib found himself in the news following a fiery send-off to Indian cricket team star batter Virat Kohli during their T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8 encounter on Saturday. Tanzim castled Kohli and followed it up with an aggressive celebration that became a subject of discussion on social media. While social media users had various things to say about the incident, another cricketer who once gave a send-off to Kohli has joined the conversation. West Indies fast bowler Kesrick Williams once gave an infamous 'notebook' send-off to Kohli - an action that resulted in the India star taking him to the cleaners during a match in 2017. Williams took to social media to react to a meme where his edited image seemed to be telling Tanzim to get ready for a similar onslaught.

"Kez 2-1 Kohli," he wrote while quoting the meme on his Instagram story.

During the time when he used to be a regular for West Indies, Williams used to celebrate dismissals by writing the names of the batters in an imaginary notebook. He did a similar celebration against Kohli during a limited-overs series in West Indies but it did not go down well with the India star.

When West Indies toured India a few months later, Kohli slammed Williams for 32 off just 12 deliveries and even did the same 'notebook celebration' to taunt the West Indies cricketer.

Meanwhile, Australia opener David Warner came in support of Virat Kohli and said the batter faces a lot of unnecessary criticism for his strike rate.

"It's just his passion for the game, like, he's got a knack for indetermination just for scoring runs and hunger to score runs. You know, he cops a lot of criticism, which is not right. I don't know why he cops it, but there are a lot of people out there who are big Virat supporters, like all of us," he said on Star Sports.

"Now, we're in awe of the great players that have played this game, and we're fortunate to take the field with. So, you know, for him, he consistently goes about his business how he does. You know, he scores a lot of runs. He's a good team man and he competes hard. And that's what we like about coming up against the Indian cricket team," he added.

