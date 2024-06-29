Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra singled out praise for one individual as India beat England in the second semi-final of the 2024 T20 World Cup by 68 runs. That man is not Rohit Sharma or Suryakumar Yadav or Jasprit Bumrah, but all-rounder Axar Patel. With England needing to chase down 172 and captain Jos Buttler making a quick start, Axar was introduced in the fourth over to create a breakthrough. And so he did, picking up three wickets in his first spell and dismantling the backbone of the England batting.

Axar sent back Jos Buttler in the fourth over, Moeen Ali in the sixth over, and Jonny Bairstow in the eighth. After contributing 10 off six balls with the bat, Axar was the star of the day with the ball, and took home the Player of the Match award.

Aakash Chopra, who has over four million subscribers on his YouTube channel, did not shy away from giving Axar his due praise.

"Axar Patel is an incredible guy. I've been calling for him to get the attention, importance and acknowledgment he deserves, right from the Pakistan match," said Chopra.

"No one will talk about him tomorrow, but 'Bapu's' performance has been outstanding," added Chopra.

Axar Patel is fondly nicknamed 'Bapu' after Indian freedom fighter Mahatma Gandhi, as they both hail from the state of Gujarat.

"This Bapu does not believe in 'Ahimsa paramo dharma (non-violence is the highest moral virtue)," said Aakash Chopra, cheekily referring to the damage that Axar caused to the England batting lineup.

Advertisement

"Bapu, you're not good for health!" joked Chopra.

Axar's three wickets, along with three more from Kuldeep Yadav and two from Jasprit Bumrah, helped India bundle England out for just 103.

Axar has been a mainstay in the India XI throughout the tournament. He has picked up eight wickets in the 2024 T20 World Cup, along with 45 runs with the bat. He had played a crucial 20-run innings against Pakistan earlier in the tournament.

India will face South Africa in the final in Barbados on June 29.