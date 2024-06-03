Afghanistan (AFG) will be playing against Uganda (UGA) in Match 5 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024. The match will be played at the Guyana National Stadium on June 4 at 06:00 AM IST.

AFG vs UGA (Afghanistan vs Uganda), Match 5 - Match Information

Match: Afghanistan vs Uganda, Match 5

Date: June 4, 2024

Time: 06:00 AM IST

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Guyana

AFG vs UGA, Match Preview

Uganda are playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Uganda have won four games and lost one. Afghanistan are also playing their first game of this tournament. In their last five games, Afghanistan have won three games and lost two.

AFG vs UGA, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Guyana National Stadium is balanced. The average first-innings score at this venue in the last 20 matches is 156 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 45% of its matches, so the toss does not make much of a difference here.

Pace or Spin?

The venue is suited for both pacers and spinners alike.

Weather Report

The temperature will hover around 25 degrees Celsius with 94% humidity. Winds at a speed of 1.62 m/s are expected. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

AFG vs UGA, Dream11 Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Alpesh Ramjani (UGA)

Alpesh Ramjani is an all-rounder with an average of 71 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 9.8 and is a safe bet for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He is a left-handed batter. In the last five matches, Ramjani has scored 29 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling slow left-arm orthodox and in recent matches, he has taken eight wickets.

Henry Ssenyondo (UGA)

Henry Ssenyondo is a bowler with an average of 65 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.8 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls slow left-arm orthodox and in the last five matches, Ssenyondo has taken four wickets.

Bilal Hassan (UGA)

Bilal Hassan is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. He has an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. Hassan bowls right-arm medium-fast and in the recent five matches, he has taken six wickets.

Ibrahim Zadran (AFG)

Ibrahim Zadran is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Zadran has an average of 64 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. He is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last five matches, this player has scored 146 runs.

Juma Miyagi (UGA)

Juma Miyagi is a bowler with an average of 61 fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 10 and is a fairly consistent player in terms of fantasy points. Miyagi bowls right-arm medium and in the recently played five matches, he has taken five wickets.

Dinesh Nakrani (UGA)

Dinesh Nakrani can be a differential pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 56 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 9.3. Nakrani is a left-handed batter. In the last 3 matches, he has scored 92 runs.

Roger Mukasa (UGA)

Roger Mukasa can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. Mukasa has an average of 53 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.6. He is a top-order, right-handed batter and also keeps wickets. In the last five matches, he has scored 159 runs.

Azmatullah Omarzai (AFG)

Azmatullah Omarzai is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 41 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.4. Omarzai is a top-order, right-handed batter. In the last five matches, he has scored 62 runs. He is also a handy bowler, bowling right-arm medium-fast and in recent matches, he has taken two wickets.

Naveen-ul-Haq (AFG)

Naveen-ul-Haq is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 40 fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.5. Naveen-ul-Haq is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and in the last five matches, he has taken six wickets.

AFG vs UGA, Squads

Afghanistan (AFG): Rashid Khan (captain), Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wicketkeeper), Ibrahim Zadran, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammed Ishaq (wicketkeeper), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Karim Janat, Nangyal Kharoti, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Naveen ul Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Fareed Ahmad Malik.

Uganda (UGA): Brian Masaba (captain), Simon Ssesazi, Roger Mukasa, Cosmas Kyewuta, Dinesh Nakrani, Fred Achelam, Kenneth Waiswa, Alpesh Ramjani, Frank Nsubuga, Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassun, Robinson Obuya, Riazat Ali Shah (vc), Juma Miyaji, Ronak Patel, Innocent Mwebaze (travelling reserve) and Ronald Lutaaya (travelling reserve).

AFG vs UGA, Dream11 Team

Wicket-Keeper: Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Roger Mukasa

Batter: Ibrahim Zadran and Dinesh Nakrani

All-Rounders: Alpesh Ramjani and Azmatullah Omarzai

Bowlers: Henry Ssenyondo, Bilal Hassan, Juma Miyaji, Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid Khan

Captain: Rashid Khan

Vice-Captain: Ibrahim Zadran