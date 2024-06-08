Match 17 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024, will see Australia locking horns with England at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown in Barbados. This match is scheduled to take place on June 8 at 10:30 PM IST.

Preview:

Match 17 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 features a highly anticipated clash between Australia and England at the iconic Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Both teams have played one match each in the tournament so far. Australia sit second on the points table, while England are currently ranked fourth. This match is crucial for both teams as they aim to strengthen their positions in the standings and build momentum in the tournament.

Players to Watch Out For:

Australia

Matthew Short

Matthew Short, a right-handed top-order batter, has been a reliable performer for Australia. In his last three matches, he has scored 59 runs at an average of 19.7. Besides his batting skills, Short also contributes with the ball, having taken one wicket with his off-break deliveries. His dual capabilities make him a key player in Australia's lineup.

Mitchell Marsh

Mitchell Marsh, an all-rounder who bats right-handed and bowls right-arm medium, adds depth to both Australia's batting and bowling units. In his last four matches, Marsh has scored 36 runs at an average of nine and also taken one wicket. Despite his modest performances recently, Marsh's experience and versatility can turn the game in Australia's favour.

Travis Head

Travis Head, a left-handed top-order batter, is known for his aggressive style of play. However, he has been struggling to find form recently, scoring 46 runs in his last four matches at an average of 11.5. Head will be keen to make a significant impact and provide a strong start for Australia against England.

England

Sam Curran

Sam Curran, a left-handed all-rounder, has shown his potential both with the bat and ball. Curran has scored 118 runs in his last five T20 matches. With the ball, he has taken five wickets in as many T20s. Curran's past performances against Australia have been notable, and he will be looking to continue his form to give England an edge.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler, England's right-handed opening batter and wicketkeeper, is a crucial player for his team. Buttler has smashed 164 runs in his last three T20 matches. His ability to anchor the innings and provide explosive starts makes him a significant threat to the Australian bowlers.

Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan, a right-arm fast-medium bowler, has had a mixed run in recent games, taking two wickets in his last three T20 matches. Despite his recent form, Jordan has had successful outings against Australia in the past, where he managed to claim multiple wickets. His experience and capability to deliver in crucial moments will be vital for England's bowling attack.

Conclusion

The Australia vs England match at the Kensington Oval promises to be an exciting contest, with both teams boasting a mix of experienced players and emerging talents. As Australia look to maintain their strong start in the tournament, England will be eager to climb up the points table. Fans can expect a thrilling encounter under the lights in Bridgetown, with each player aiming to make a significant impact in this high-stakes game.

