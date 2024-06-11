Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal lambasted the Men in Green for their performance against arch-rival India and called them a "club team" in the ongoing T20 World Cup. After Naseem Shah's pace left Indian batters bamboozled and restricted them to 119. In reply, Pakistan were on track to chase down the target comfortably after putting 73/3 in the 13th over.

But Mohammad Rizwan getting castled initiated a collapse from which Pakistan fell in turmoil. Wickets kept falling, making a seemingly easy chase an almost impossible task. India rode high on the back of an inspirational performance from Jasprit Bumrah and clinched a 6-run win.

While talking about Pakistan's performance against their bitter rival, Akmal stated that the players succumbed under the pressure and if India came out to chase that target, they would have done it without breaking a sweat.

"They were under pressure, and it felt like they didn't know how to play. If India had to chase 120, they would have finished the game five overs before. Very shameful performance from the Pakistan team. India outclassed you. This is what you call teamwork and world-class bowling," Kamran, who has in the past served as the side's selector, said on his YouTube channel.

Rishabh Pant's 42 was the driving factor as India managed to crawl to 119 following a collapse in the middle order. After suffering a life-threatening accident in December 2022, Pant made his international comeback in the ongoing World Cup.

Pant was promoted to the number three spot for the marquee event. He has been thriving in his new role. Akmal lavished praise on Pant for his incredible feat. Setting Pant as an example, he took an indirect dig at Pakistan's selection process.

"You lost the chance to defeat a team like India just because of your mistakes. The way Pant has come back is incredible. He worked hard, followed a process and returned to the playing XI. This is how players should make a place in their team and not like ours. This doesn't feel like a Pakistan team. It feels like a club team. Just like Pant, you could have made 42 off 31 deliveries, and the match would have finished three overs before, and our net run rate would have been better," Akmal added.

Advertisement

With two wins on the trot, India will look to extend it to three as they will now face the co-hosts USA on Wednesday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York.