India batter Suryakumar Yadav was on receiving end of some brutal trolling on social media after his poor show with the bat against Pakistan in a T20 World Cup 2024 match in New York. Suryakumar scored just seven runs off eight balls as India were bowled out for 119 at the Nassau County International Stadium. He had also scored just two runs in India's opening match of the tournament against Ireland. After Suryakumar's failure against Pakistan, fans took to social media to criticise the veteran batter, saying that he doesn't perform in big matches.

Coming back to the match, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf claimed three wickets each as India were dismissed with a full over remaining of their alloted 20.

Rishabh Pant's 31-ball 42 gave India some sort of total to defend on what is a tricky surface at the New York venue after they lost openers Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli cheaply.

Rain delayed the start of the game, played in front of a packed 34,000 fans, the huge majority of whom were backing the tournament favourites India.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl and their was a huge roar when Rohit clipped Shaheen Shah Afridi's third ball of the day over mid-wicket for six.

But after just one over, the rain returned forcing a 36-minute delay and when play resumed Pakistan's attack gor the start they had dreamt of.

Naseem Shah removed Kohli with the the third ball back, the Indian opener reaching at a wide delivery and finding Usman Khan at point.

Rohit tried to put Afridi off the midwicket boundary again but this time he was caught by Haris Rauf in the deep to leave India at 19-2 with both star openers gone.

(With AFP Inputs)