Two-time World Cup winner S Sreesanh has revealed his playing XI for India's opening match of the T20 World Cup against Ireland on June 5. Sreesanth, who won the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 ODI World Cup with India, snubbed wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson and all-rounder Shivam Dube in India's strongest playing XI. The 41-year-old backed youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal to open the innings with skipper Rohit Sharma, with star batter Virat Kohli coming in at no. 3.

While there was no space for Samson and Dube in the playing XI, Sreesanth backed the selection of two frontline spinners in Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav.

He also picked Arshdeep Singh to partner Jaspirt Bumrah in the pace department, with Hardik Pandya as the back-up pacer.

"For me the playing XI for India in the World Cup should be Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal opening, Virat Kohli at No.3, SKY (Suryakumar Yadav) at No.4, Rishabh Pant at No.5, No.6 will be Hardik Pandya. And No.7 will be Ravindra Jadeja. Then the bowlers," Sreesanth told Star Sports.

India thrashed Bangladesh by 60 runs in their only warm-up game on Saturday. Samson opened the innings with Rohit ahead of Jaiswal, who did not get to face a single ball in the match. However, Samson only conjured one run in six balls, perishing to Shoriful Islam.

Rishabh Pant, who was making his first India appearance in over 18 months, starred with the bat, while Hardik also played a blistering cameo to help set up a convincing win for the 2007 T20 World Cup champions.

After the dominating win over Bangladesh, Rohit said that the team is yet to nail their batting lineup for the global tournament.

S Sreesanth's India playing XI for T20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja. Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal.