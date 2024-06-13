Following his side's disappointing 13-run loss against West Indies in the T20 World Cup 2024, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson said that they need to get better. Kane Williamson displayed a sloppy performance during the run chase. He could score just 1 run from 2 balls until he was dismissed in the seventh over by Gudakesh Motie. Speaking after the match, Williamson said that they can't make excuses about the pitch conditions at the Brian Lara Stadium. He added that they need to find a way and need to bounce back.

The Kiwi skipper further added that they need to learn from their mistakes and need to pick themselves up for their next match.

"Conditions here are what they are and we can't make excuses. We need to keep getting better and keep finding a way, 10-15 runs that can make a big difference. We need to bounce back quickly, we are back in two days, we need to be smarter. The learnings are important and we need to pick ourselves up and go again," Williamson said.

Recapping the match, Sherfane Rutherford (68* runs from 39 balls, 2 fours and 6 sixes) was the standout batter for the Windies. His stupendous knock powered the Caribbeans to a total of 149/9 in the first inning. He played at a strike rate of 174.36. Nicholas Pooran (17 runs from 12 balls, 3 fours) also played a supporting role in the first inning as he helped Rutherford add runs to the scoreboard.

Trent Boult picked up three wickets for the Kiwis and led the bowling attack. Tim Southee and Lockie Ferguson also bagged two wickets each in their respective spells.

During the run chase, New Zealand batters struggled in front of the Caribbean bowling attack and conceded a 13-run defeat even after fighting till the end. Glenn Phillips (40 runs from 33 balls, 3 fours and 2 sixes) was the only standout batter for the Kiwis but it was not enough for them to help them win the match.

Alzarri Joseph led the Caribbean bowling attack as he picked up four wickets in his spell. Gudakesh Motie also bagged three wickets in his four-over spell.

Sherfane Rutherford was named the Player of the Match.

