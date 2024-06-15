The T20 World Cup 2024 has sprung a lot of surprises and upsets as the league stage heads into its business end. Former champions India have three wins in as many games and will be eager to make it four wins in four when they face Canada at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday. The Rohit Sharma-led side boasts a healthy Net Run Rate of 1.137 and is currently leading the Group A Standings with six points.

With some room to experiment with their playing XI before the start of the Super 8 stage of the tournament, here's a look at India's predicted XI against Canada.

Predicted XI

Rohit Sharma (c)

With over 4000 runs and a strike rate of 139.67 in T20Is, Rohit is one of the best openers in the T20 format. After scoring an unbeaten half-century against Ireland in India's tournament opener, Rohit has had a couple of quiet outings.

The explosive opener has managed 68 runs in the three matches in the tournament but holds a key position in India's batting order as their opener. After a couple of low scores, the Hitman will be keen to return to form against Canada.

Virat Kohli

A 741-run IPL 2024 for Virat Kohli promised fans another blockbuster show from the Indian legend in the T20 World Cup. But, the former skipper has found it difficult to score runs so far.

While batting on unpredictable pitches in New York, Kohli managed to score five runs in three innings. That said, it is only a matter of time before Kohli finds form and adds to his 4042 runs in T20 internationals.

Rishabh Pant (Wicketkeeper)

Rishabh Pant's return from injury has been promising since IPL 2024, and his aggressive batting and wicket-keeping ability make him India's first-choice gloveman.

Pant has scored 1083 runs in 69 T20Is with a strike rate of 126.37 since his debut. With 96 runs in three innings at an average of 48, the southpaw is currently the top scorer for India in the ongoing tournament.

Suryakumar Yadav

The No.1 T20I batter in the world, Suryakumar Yadav is a vital cog in India's T20 World Cup 2024 squad. His unorthodox approach with the bat at No.4 provides both aggression and guile to India's middle order.

SKY's crucial fifty against the USA brought some confidence back into the Indian camp as they went on to comfortably win the game. Indian fans will hope the swashbuckling batter will be at his best against Canada.

Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube had a great IPL 2024 having scored 396 runs at a strike rate of 162.30 for Chennai Super Kings. His power-hitting and handy medium pace brings versatility and options to the Indian team.

After a slow start to the T20 World Cup, his crucial 31-run cameo against the USA helped the southpaw find some form ahead of the Super 8 fixtures and he will be raring to continue his momentum against Canada.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik had a mixed IPL season with Mumbai Indians. He wasn't particularly good with the bat but did take 11 wickets. However, his role as a finisher and medium-fast bowler provides balance to the Indian team.

The all-rounder has taken seven wickets in three innings at an economy of 5.41 and is one of the highest wicket-takers for India in the T20 World Cup. Even though he's yet to produce with the bat in hand in the ongoing tournament, he plays a vital role in the team as it is only a matter of time before we see him at his free flowing best.

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja's all-round capabilities provide depth to India's starting XI in the ongoing T20 World Cup. However, the star all-rounder hasn't been able to live up to expectations in the three league matches so far.

The southpaw got out for a golden duck against Pakistan in the only instance he got to bat in this tournament. With a lot at stake for him as a lower-order batter, Jadeja will be eyeing some runs ahead of the Super 8 matches to secure his place in the playing XI.

Kuldeep Yadav

Left-arm Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav had a wonderful IPL 2024 campaign before heading into the T20 World Cup. The leg spinner took 16 wickets in 11 matches at an economy of 8.69 and an average of 23.38 for Delhi Capitals.

Kuldeep has taken 59 T20I wickets in 35 matches for India and is a go-to spinner in white-ball formats on his day. With the Super 8 fixtures scheduled to be played in the Caribbean, India might include the star spinner in their playing XI against Canada.

Jasprit Bumrah

With an excellent economy rate of 4.09, Jasprit Bumrah has taken five wickets in the T20 World Cup 2024 and is currently leading India's bowling unit in style having won two Player of the Match awards already.

The lethal pacer has brought his IPL 2024 form into the T20 World Cup and will be looking to continue being India's X-factor player as he looks to add to his 79 scalps on the T20I stage against Canada.

Arshdeep Singh

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh also had a notable IPL 2024 campaign and the fast bowler has replicated similar form in the ongoing T20 World Cup by providing early breakthroughs for India.

With an economy of 6.25 to boast, Arshdeep has taken seven wickets in the tournament for India. He recorded his best bowling figures in T20Is against the USA in India's previous game with figures of 4/9.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj showcased good form in India's opening T20 World Cup 2024 encounter by taking one wicket with a superb economy rate of 4.3 against Ireland.

His ability to swing the ball and provide breakthroughs in powerplay could prove to be a significant advantage for India in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Siraj currently has 13 wickets in as many T20Is and he will be hungry to add to his wickets tally against Canada.