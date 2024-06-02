Star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made his India return with a statement knock against Bangladesh in their T20 World Cup warm-up game here on Saturday. Pant top-scored for India as he got himself retired out after making 53 runs off 32 balls. The 26-year-old slammed four sixes and as many 4s to steer India to 182/5 in 20 overs after Rohit Sharma opted to bat. India's innings got off to a disastrous start as Sanju Samson, promoted as an opener, failed to impress, scoring a solitary run.

However, Pant steadied India's innings during a 48-run stand with captain Rohit Sharma, who scored 23 off 18 on a sluggish track.

The highlights of Pant's knock was a one-handed six over long-on, as well as a non-chalant no-look flick towards the backward square leg region, which also resulted in a boundary.

Spidey weaving his web! 🕸️#RishabhPant takes the attack to Bangladesh with a flurry of huge sixes!



| #BANvIND | LIVE NOW | #T20WorldCupOnStar (Only available in India) pic.twitter.com/79iEgU118K — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 1, 2024

Pant, who was making his India comeback after that horrific car accident in December 2022, retired after completing his fifty,

But the knock has certainly given him an edge over Sanju Samson in the perceived competition for the wicketkeeper-batter slot.

amson, who had a fine run in the IPL for Rajasthan Royals, was trapped in front of the wicket for a 6-ball 1 by left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam.

There were also handy contributions by Suryakumar Yadav (31, 18b, 4x4) and Hardik Pandya (40 not out, 23b, 2x4, 4x6) as India moved to a competitive total despite not having any single big partnership in their innings.

But the primary architect of that fighting total was Pant.

Advertisement

Pant, who returned to competitive cricket during the IPL 2024, had shown excellent touch for Delhi Capitals while making 287 runs from 13 matches with three fifties and at a strike-rate of 155.

The left-hander continued his fine touch here too, carting Bangladesh bowlers around.

India were in need of some acceleration and Pandya provided just that. Pandya, who was dropped on 26, slammed three consecutive sixes off left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam which were a treat to watch for their power and neat execution.

His innings and confidence might have immensely pleased the team management and himself after a modest outing as Mumbai Indians' captain in a season where he was subjected to intense professional and personal scrutiny.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)