Match 17 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, 2024 will be played between Australia and England (AUS vs ENG) at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados on June 8 at 10:30 PM IST.

AUS vs ENG Match Preview

Australia have played one match in the tournament and are currently ranked second on the points table, while England have also played one match and are currently ranked fourth on the points table.

AUS vs ENG, Pitch Report and Weather Conditions

The pitch at the Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados is balanced. The average 1st innings score at this venue in the last 20 outings is 155 runs. The team batting first at this venue has won 65% of its matches. We predict that the team winning the toss will bat first here.

Weather Report for Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados

Temperature is expected to be around 28.94 degrees Celsius with 76% humidity. Winds at a speed of 8.4 m/s are expected. Cloudy weather is expected during the match, this may help pacers with movement. There is light rain expected which may affect playing conditions.

Pace or Spin?

The pacers have taken 67% of the total wickets at this venue. Hence picking up pacers for your fantasy team should be a good idea. Based on the stats available, we predict that the pitch will continue to assist the pacers.

AUS vs ENG Fantasy Top Captain and Vice-Captain Picks

Matthew William Short

Matthew Short is an all-rounder with an average of 72 match fantasy points in the last nine games, a fantasy rating of 8.5 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. Short is a top-order opening batter, who bats right-handed. In the last three matches, he has scored 59 runs at 19.7. The Aussie all-rounder also bowls decently, bowling off break he has taken one wicket at an average of 61.

Samuel Matthew Curran

Sam Curran is a safe bet for your Fantasy Team. Curran has averaged 61 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 8.4. The left-handed batter has scored 118 runs in his last five T20 matches. He can also give you some bowling fantasy points, bowling left-arm medium fast Curran has taken five wickets in as many T20 games.

Joseph Charles Buttler

Jos Buttler is a wicket-keeper batter with an average of 68 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.4 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. The top-order opening batter has smashed 164 runs in his last three T20 games and can be a fruitful pick in your fantasy team.

Christopher James Jordan

Chris Jordan is a right-arm fast medium bowler with an average of 46 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 8.1 and is a very consistent player in terms of fantasy points. In the recent three matches, Jordan has taken two wickets at an average of 41.5. He has been very successful against the Aussies, taking three wickets in recent matches.

Mitchell Ross Marsh

Mitchell Marsh is an all-rounder with an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.9 and is a high-risk, high-returns player for your Fantasy Team. He is a top-order opening batter, and bats right-handed. In the last four matches, Marsh has scored 36 runs at an average of nine. Bowling right-arm medium he has picked one wicket in recent matches.

Mark Andrew Wood

Mark Wood can be a good pick for your Dream11 Team. He has an average of 66 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.9. The right-arm fast bowler has taken seven wickets in his last five T20I matches. He also has an excellent record against this opponent, taking six wickets in recent matches.

Adam Zampa

Adam Zampa is a bowler with an average of 58 match fantasy points in the last 10 games, a fantasy rating of 7.5 and is a good-to-have player for your Fantasy Team. He bowls leg break googly and has taken 12 wickets in his last five matches. Zampa has also done very well against this opposition, taking six wickets in recent matches. Additionally, he has scalped three wickets in his last four matches at this venue.

Travis Michael Head

Travis Head is a good-to-have player for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has an average of 38 match fantasy points in the last 10 games and a fantasy rating of 7.3. Head is a top-order opening batter, and bats left-handed. The explosive batter has scored 46 runs in his last three T20 matches.

AUS vs ENG Squads

Australia (AUS) Squad: Matthew Wade, Josh Hazlewood, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Adam Zampa, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, Tim David and Nathan Ellis

England (ENG) Squad: Adil Rashid, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Jordan, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Ben Duckett, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Sam Curran, Phil Salt, Harry Brook, Will Jacks and Tom Hartley

AUS vs ENG Fantasy Team

Wicket-Keepers: Jos Buttler, Phil Salt and Josh Inglis

Batters: Mitchell Marsh and David Warner

All-Rounders: Matthew Short, Sam Curran, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis

Bowlers: Chris Jordan and Pat Cummins

Captain: Mitchell Marsh

Vice-Captain: Sam Curran

