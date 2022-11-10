India and England will be squaring off in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Both India and England will be eyeing to enter their third final in the event history. While India have entered the semi-finals after topping Group 2 in the Super 12 stage this year, England ended at the second spot in Group 1 to advance to the knockout stage. Ahead of the high-value game, former India player Mohammad Kaif has backed team skipper Rohit Sharma to come out good with the bat on the match day.

"His (Rohit Sharma's) bat has not been talking much but I think that he is a big-match player. He likes playing against England and I will not be surprised at all if he scores big in that semi-final. He has that X-Factor, whenever there is pressure, he plays a match-winning knock," said Kaif in an exclusive interaction with Sportskeeda.

"I consider Rohit Sharma as a very good player, but the time has come where the next two matches are the most important ones. The next match is the biggest one for Rohit Sharma as captain, he has had a great record since taking over as T20 captain. I think he has brought an impact with his captaincy. The value he has brought in with his captaincy is immense," he added.

Rohit Sharma has failed to impress with his batting in the ongoing T20 World Cup so far. He has scored only 89 runs across five innings. His scores in the matches are 4 (against Pakistan), 53 (against Netherlands), 15 (against South Africa), 2 (against Bangladesh) and 15 (against Zimbabwe).