Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been in poor form in the ongoing T20 World Cup. He has recorded scores of just 0, 4 and 4. His performances are a major reason that Pakistan find themselves in a tricky spot, where it seems an extremely uphill task for them to qualify for the semi-finals. On Sunday, former India spinner Amit Mishra had taken to Twitter to post a message for Babar, saying: "This too shall pass. Stay strong @babarazam258."

The message was an exact copy of what Babar had written for Virat Kohli earlier this year when the India star was going through a rough patch. However, former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi was not impressed with Mishra possibly taking a dig at Babar.

When an anchor on Pakistan channel SAMAA TV asked Afridi about Mishra's tweet, the former captain said: "The name you're taking, Amit Mishra, he has also played for India? Was he a spinner or a batsman."

When the anchor reminds him that he was a left-arm spinner who also played for Deccan Chargers in the IPL, Afridi said: "No issues. Let's move on."

Pakistan currently have just two points in the ongoing T20 World Cup, and they are slated to play their last two matches in the Super 12 stage against South Africa and Bangladesh.

Kohli has scored two consecutive half-centuries in the T20 World Cup, one of which was a masterclass against Pakistan in India's tournament opener.