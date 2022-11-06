The Pakistan cricket team earned a bonus wicket in the T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match against Bangladesh on Sunday. Shakib was given out LBW on the field and he decided to make use of DRS, having edged the ball, but little did he know that even the third umpire's decision would go against him. During the innings break, when Shadab Khan was asked about the dismissal of Shakib, the Pakistan all-rounder gave a rather blunt response, suggesting that the Bangladesh skipper was out as the umpire gave him out.

"So far so good. Bowlers have done their job. We assessed the conditions well. Hopefully batters do the same. Slower ones (are effective) for fast bowlers, and if you bowl slow as a spinner you will also get help. Umpires gave it out, so it's out (Shakib decision). We have world-class openers. Babar hasn't performed well but he's a big match player," Shadab said in a chat with the broadcaster during the innings break.

There is a slight gap between bat and ground as well, it's clear from this picture. pic.twitter.com/uhXxKwv6yx — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 6, 2022

Even the former India head coach, Ravi Shastri, who is one of the commentators in Australia for the tournament, gave his opinion on the subject. He said:

"Which (the shadow) suggests the bat was in the air and there is a spike, so that ball has to hit the bat and nothing else. But, I think he will be a little disappointed, that it really turned the entire momentum of the game. Big player, big wicket, knockout game and when your captain is dismissed in that fashion, it has a bearing on the dugout," Shastri said during the innings break.

Promoted

As for the match, Najmul Hossain Shanto led the scoring charts for Bangladesh with the bat, registering a half-century. Afif Hossain was the second-highest scorer for the Bangla Tigers with an unbeaten knock of 24. Shaheen Afridi was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, bagging 4 wickets for 22 runs.

Bangladesh registered a total of 127/8 in 20 overs. If they beat Pakistan, they will qualify for the semi-finals.