Team India's hopes of lifting the 2022 T20 World Cup trophy were shattered after they lost to England in the semi-final clash by 10 wickets. Ever since the heartbreaking defeat, the Indian side has been subjected to severe criticism from the fans and the cricket experts, for the poor decisions made by the management and skipper Rohit Sharma. Team India had tried various combinations before the start of the tournament but in the T20 World Cup, Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel were not given a single game.

However, India wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik praised head coach Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma for keeping proper communication with both the players, as it kept a healthy environment in the team camp.

"Both those guys are the only ones who haven't played a single game in the tournament. But they did not sulk, they were not upset. At the start of the tournament, they were told that under these certain conditions we will be playing you, otherwise it will be hard for us. So, they were aware and they were preparing in such a way that whenever they get an opportunity, they will be giving their best," said Dinesh Karthik on Cricbuzz.

"I think when that clarity is there from the coach and the captain then it makes your job very easy as a player. You start looking inwards that what you need to do and if at any stage those guys would have got the opportunity, then they would have definitely given their best. There was no sulking and no negative energy in the team environment and that's the best thing you expect," he added.

After the T20 World Cup, Team India is squaring-off against New Zealand in a white-ball series, which kick-started on Friday in Wellington.

Talking about the first T20I, the match between New Zealand and India got abandoned due to rain in Wellington on Friday. India are slated to play two more T20Is, followed by three ODIs as part of their tour of New Zealand.

In the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, premier all-rounder Hardik Pandya is leading the Indian T20 side with wicketkeeper batter Rishabh Pant serving as his deputy.

Besides Rohit, star batter Virat Kohli and opener KL Rahul have also been rested for the tour.

With PTI Inputs

