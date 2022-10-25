India on Sunday defeated Pakistan in a thrilling Group 2 match of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. In another Group 2 fixture, Rain frustrated South Africa's hopes of beginning their Twenty20 World Cup campaign with a bang as they shared the points with Zimbabwe after the match was washed out. Meanwhile, Bangladesh beat the Netherlands to win their first ever Super 12 game on Monday. Ahead of the next set of games, here's how the Group 2 points table looks like.

Group 2 Points Table

Bangladesh P1 W1 D0 L0 (0.450)

India P1 W1 D0 L0 (0.050)

South Africa P1 W0 D1 L0 N/A

Zimbabwe P1 W0 D1 L0 N/A

Pakistan P1 W0 D0 L1 (-0.050)

Netherlands P1 W0 D0 L1 (-0.450)

The next round of games in Group 2 will all take place on Thursday, October 23.

Table-toppers Bangladesh will face South Africa, who look to get their campaign up and running after the wash out, at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

On the other hand, India will now look to make it two wins out of two when they face Netherlands at the same venue.

Meanwhile, Pakistan and Zimbabwe will square in the third and final match of the day at the Optus Stadium.