Team India bowed out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after an embarrassing 10-wicket defeat against England in the semi-final. All-rounder Hardik Pandya's blistering knock of 63 off 33 balls, went in vain as England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales chased down the target of 169 in just 16 overs. Following their defeat, the Rohit Sharma-led side has been facing a lot of flak for their performance in the must-win semi-final clash and this time, all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has fallen into the radar of criticism.

Former Pakistan spinner Danish Kaneria slammed Ashwin for his dismal show and stated that he should play only in Test cricket and not in shorter formats.

"Ravichandran Ashwin shouldn't have played in this T20 World Cup. He cannot do well in Australian conditions. He should only play Test cricket. Virat Kohli did the right thing when he was the captain, reserving Ashwin only for the longer format. T20 cricket is not his cup of tea. Being an off-spinner, he can't bowl off-spin," Kaneria said in a video uploaded on his YouTube channel.

Ashwin had a disappointing run at the T20 World Cup 2022. In six matches, the all-rounder has scored only 21 runs and scalped six wickets.

Coming to the semi-final clash, Put to bat first, the Rohit Sharma-led side lost three wickets in 12 overs, with only 75 runs on the board. Later, Hardik Pandya, along with Virat Kohli, took the charge and completely changed the momentum of the game. Pandya smashed 63 runs off 33 balls and Kohli scored 50 off 40 balls, to take the team's score to 168/6 in 20 overs.

Later, No Indian bowler managed to bag a single wicket as the duo of Buttler and Hales chased down the target of 169 runs in just 16 overs. For England, Chris Jordan became the star bowler as he scalped three wickets while Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid took one wicket each.

England will now be facing Pakistan in the final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.