Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are currently two of the best T20 batters in the world. The opening combine's performance is crucial to Pakistan's chances at the T20 World Cup. So, when Pakistan face India in their opening game of the marquee event in Melbourne, all eyes will be on the duo. Former India allrounder Irfan spoke on how the Indian bowlers should face the likes of Babar and Rizwan in the much-anticipated clash.

"Don't give them any width whatsoever, especially Rizwan, because he's the guy who takes the Powerplay on his shoulders. Just try to get the pace going. Babar takes his time. So, you need to be aware of those situations and those batters," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"First of all, the line has to be on the stumps, with tight lines. And with both batters, the length changes slightly. When it comes to Rizwan, you can afford to bowl more fuller. You can try to hit him beneath the knee roll. This is where your line and length can be.

"And when it comes to Babar Aazam, you need to get him out LBW, but your aim should not be on his front leg, it should be behind his leg because he's slightly open. See, you need to make that kind of planning. This is where Arshdeep and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar come in with that in-swinging delivery. We need to be aware that Pakistan are not very good with spin bowling. So, you need to keep an eye whether you can give one odd over to spinners in the Powerplay. You know, I'll be very tempted to see what the team management is doing."

Pakistan recently entered the final of the Asia Cup, while India were out from the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka were the eventual winners of the continental event.