India will be without the services of their star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 World Cup. Bumrah, who had missed the Asia Cup earlier this year, was ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a back injury. While several current and former cricketers feel that Bumrah's injury could affect India's chances of winning the tournament, former all-rounder Rohan Gavaskar said that the team is accustomed to playing without the star pacer in the shortest format of the game.

"You can't replace Jasprit Bumrah and what he brings to the team. Any team that has Jasprit Bumrah has an advantage whether it's any team in the world if you have Bumrah in your bowling attack it's an advantage. For me, if I had to pick a bowling XI, he's the first pick from the bowling side of things," Gavaskar said while speaking on Sports18's daily sports news show 'Sports Over The Top'.

Despite suggesting that having Bumrah is an advantage for any team, Gavaskar said that the pacer's absence isn't a loss for the team.

"So, India has definitely missed out on an advantage, that's for sure, but is it a loss? I'm not so sure you can call it a loss, because how many T20 internationals has Jasprit actually played in the last year and a half? So, I think the Indian team have sort of gotten used to not having him in the side and have made plans accordingly.

With Bumrah out injured, India are yet to announce a replacement for him in the T20 World Cup squad.