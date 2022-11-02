For the ongoing T20 World Cup Super 12 match against Bangladesh, Team India brought in left-arm spinning all-rounder Axar Patel in place of Deepak Hooda. The right-handed batter Hooda had played the previous game against South Africa, and Axar Patel was benched. However, the Indian side has now opted to go in with the same combination that played the first two games against Pakistan and the Netherlands. Interestingly, Rishabh Pant still continues to warm the bench.

Dinesh Karthik had suffered a back spasm in the last match against South Africa as he jumped to collect a bouncer bowled by Hardik Pandya. In that particular game, Karthik had just managed 6 runs with the bat off 15 balls. However, the wicketkeeper recovered in time for the crucial match against Bangladesh.

Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bowl first against India.

At the time of the toss, Rohit said: "We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda."

Team India is currently at the second spot in the Group 2 standings with 4 points while Bangladesh are in the third with as many points. India are ahead on the basis of a superior net run-rate.

Whoever wins the match between India and Bangladesh, would be in good position to qualify for the semi-finals. India had last suffered a defeat against South Africa while Bangladesh had edged past Zimbabwe in their previous match.

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh