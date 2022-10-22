Two of the biggest stalwarts of Indian cricket, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are among the finest batters in the world. Over the years, they have scripted numerous new milestones for Indian cricket and led the team to new heights. As Rohit Sharma takes over India's captaincy from Virat Kohli for the first time in a World Cup, there has been plenty of chatter on how Rohit and Kohli will work together to help the team end the long and excruciating wait for the T20 World Cup title. As India open their campaign against Pakistan on Sunday, there's one thing in particular that Kohli is looking forward to.

Speaking to Star Sports on Star Sports show 'Cricket Live', Kohli spoke highlighted the similarities in which he and Rohit see the game and try to cover the loopholes in order to draw favourable results for the team.

"Our discussions are always on how do we win big tournaments and then, our planning and preparations are directed towards that. Ever since I have come back to the team, the atmosphere has been very good. Whenever there's this healthy camaraderie within the group, then you look forward to doing anything you can for the team. So, our understanding and vision for the game has always been similar.

"We always work towards covering all the loopholes no matter how small they are. We solidify such aspects and move ahead. It's very free-flowing and all pointed towards our main goal. Everyone's relaxed and know they are confident and prepared. It's just how to handle the pressure that matters. In these times, we try and lead the group for big matches and make an impact that will sort of relax the others. Once that momentum sets in, then everyone knows that you can ride that wave," Kohli told the T20 World Cup broadcaster.

The India vs Pakistan match on Sunday will be held at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in front of 1 lakh supporters. Kohli said that he is looking forward to playing in front of such a large crowd.

"More than the game, I am looking forward to that moment (playing in front of 1 lakh supporters). The last time I experienced such a moment was at Eden Gardens where I think there were around 90,000 fans. It was a packed stadium. When I walked out, there were legends of the game like you know, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar, Kapil Dev, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis. The atmosphere was electrifying, but I needed to focus because you can get pulled into that environment.' The same was at Mohali in the World Cup. There's a different atmosphere that's built during World Cup matches. It's a different feeling, and you can sense that build-up, you know there's this nervousness in the area, anticipation and everyone's buzzing. I love those moments. It's actually these moments that are part of the whole experience. You play to actually live these moments," he said.