India had a night to forget after they lost to England by 10 wickets in the semi-final clash of the ongoing T20 World Cup, at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. England openers Jos Buttler and Alex Hales completely crushed the Indian bowling unit to chase down the target of 169 in just 16 overs. With this loss, Team India ended their 2022 T20 World Cup campaign. In the tournament, India skipper Rohit Sharma failed to live up to the expectations of the fans and could manage to score only 116 runs in six matches.

The 34-year old batter was looking in good shape during the clash against England but was dismissed by Chris Jordan, after scoring 27 runs off 28 balls. Former Australia all-rounder Tom Moody stated that Rohit has lost his rhythm.

"He seems like a number of leaders in this tournament at the top of the order that have had their struggles finding the rhythm to their game and the timing in their game. We have seen it with Kane Williamson, we've seen it with Aaron Finch and Babar Azam. They are quality players, but just haven't found their rhythm," Moody said on ESPNCricinfo.

"For Rohit Sharma, at the moment, it is lost. It nearly looked like he was going to break his shackles and burst through with a series of boundaries but it just didn't happen for him," he added.

Rohit got dismissed for just 4 runs during the clash against Pakistan but he went to score a half-century against Netherlands. However, he could only get low scores of 15, 2, 15, and 27, in the next four matches.

England will now be facing Pakistan in the final clash of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.