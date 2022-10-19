The last time India faced Pakistan in a World Cup match, Mohammad Rizwan starred for the Babar Azam-led side. The wicketkeeper-opener top-scored with a 55-ball 79 as Pakistan chased down 152-run target with all wickets intact. It was Pakistan's first-ever win over India in a World Cup match. India and Pakistan meet again at the 2022 T20 World Cup on October 23 in Melbourne. It will be the opening match for both the teams, and Rizwan's role will be crucial in the tie. The Pakistan team has landed in Australia and its preparation is in full swing.

Recently, during a batting net session, Rizwan was asked a rather odd question by an Indian fan. "Can I bowl leg-spin?" the fan asked. To which, Rizwan asked him to come to Pakistan.

Watch: Indian fan asks Rizwan odd question

Former India allrounder Irfan Pathan recently spoke on how the Indian bowlers should face the likes of Babar Azam and Rizwan in the much-anticipated clash.

"Don't give them any width whatsoever, especially Rizwan, because he's the guy who takes the Powerplay on his shoulders. Just try to get the pace going. Babar takes his time. So, you need to be aware of those situations and those batters," Pathan said on Star Sports.

"First of all, the line has to be on the stumps, with tight lines. And with both batters, the length changes slightly. When it comes to Rizwan, you can afford to bowl more fuller. You can try to hit him beneath the knee roll. This is where your line and length can be.

Promoted

"And when it comes to Babar Aazam, you need to get him out LBW, but your aim should not be on his front leg, it should be behind his leg because he's slightly open. See, you need to make that kind of planning. This is where Arshdeep and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar come in with that in-swinging delivery. We need to be aware that Pakistan are not very good with spin bowling. So, you need to keep an eye whether you can give one odd over to spinners in the Powerplay. You know, I'll be very tempted to see what the team management is doing."

Pakistan recently entered the final of the Asia Cup, while India were out from the Super 4 stage. Sri Lanka were the eventual winners of the continental event.