Suryakumar Yadav dazzled with an unbeaten 51 off just 25 balls in India's second match of the T20 World Cup on Thursday. He and Virat Kohli put up an unbeaten partnership of 95 runs in just 48 balls as India posted a total of 179/2. In reply, Netherlands were restricted to 123/9 as India won the match by 56 runs. After the match, former India coach Ravi Shastri backed Suryakumar for a Test call-up, calling the batter a three-format player.

"I think he's a three-format player. I know they don't talk about him in Test cricket, but he's a three-format player. This guy can play Test cricket. And I'll tell you what... he can surprise a few. Send him at number 5, let him stir it up," Shastri said in a video uploaded by ICC on Instagram.

It seemed that even Kohli echoed Shastri's sentiments as he dropped a like on the video.

Reacting to Shastri's comments, Suryakumar recalled the former India head coach's reaction ahead of his international debut last year.

"I still remember. He called me up. He was sitting by the poolside before me making my debut and he said: Jaake bindass dena. I still remember that. I'm just loving it," said Suryakumar as Shastri burst with laughter.

Suryakumar, who is currently the second-ranked T20I batter in the world, has been in top form since making his debut last year.

He even surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan to become the highest run-getter in T20Is in 2022.