The 2022 T20 World Cup certainly saw the best of Suryakumar Yadav as a batter. The star performer from Team India was the third highest run-scorer in the tournament with 239 runs to his name across 6 matches at an average of 59.75. Besides this, another impressive stat of his performance was his strike rate which was almost 190 in the tournament. The player, who hit three fifties in the world event, played a key role in strengthening India's middle-order.

While Suryakumar was at his best at the mega event in Australia, he failed to perform in two crucial matches against Pakistan and England. Former India batter Wasim Jaffer feels that the team needed him the most in those matches and that he should have performed there.

"If I have to be a little bit critical, the two games in which we needed him he has failed in that -- against Pakistan and England. I will be talking from critical point of view, otherwise he has been brilliant right throughout the year," said Jaffer to CricTracker.

Suryakumar scored 15 runs in India's T20 World Cup campaign opener against Pakistan, while he could add only 14 to the team's total in the semi-final match against England.

"I feel he is the X-factor of our Indian batting. No matter whoever we have got at 1, 2, 3 or 5,6, when Suryakumar Yadav performs then only the score reaches 180 or 200. So when he fails, we feel that our batting has failed. This is how much importance Suryakumar Yadav brings to the Indian battting," added Jaffer.