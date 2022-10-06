What sort of an impact will Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the T20 World Cup 2022 have on the Indian team's chances? As far as the mood among fans and former cricketers is concerned, the level of optimism has certainly dropped. Bumrah, who undoubtedly is one of the finest pacers in the world, has been central to Team India's success over the last 3-4 years. In fact, statistics as per ESPNcricinfo, suggest that his absence has a detrimental effect on bowlers around him too when it comes to T20Is.

Bumrah is widely considered as a complete bowler. Be it the art of bowling in the powerplay, middle-overs, or at the death, there isn't a phase of the game where the pacer doesn't excel.

When Bumrah is a part of the Indian team, it isn't just his own performance that gives the team a boost. A detailed analysis suggests that even other bowlers put up a better show with the ball by merely having Bumrah in the team.

Numbers show that when Bumrah isn't playing in the Indian team, the economy rate of most of the other bowlers shoot up. Here's an example: Even when it comes to Team India's results, the statistics are much better with Bumrah in the team than those without him. To put it into perspective, India win 76 per cent of their matches with Bumrah in the playing XI and only 68% when he is out. In fact, the loss percentage goes from 12 per cent to 33 per cent when Bumrah isn't playing.

Having not won the World Cup in any format since MS Dhoni lifted the coveted trophy in 2011, the Indian team's chances of emerging world champions have understandably been hit since Bumrah got ruled out because of a back injury. But, Bumrah's absence does give some lesser experienced players a big opportunity to step up and deliver at the grand stage.

The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel have delivered in the Indian Premier League (IPL). It's all about approaching the T20 World Cup with the same mindset.