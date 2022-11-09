Rohit Sharma-led Team India will square off against England in the second semi-final of the ongoing T20 World Cup at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday. Team India entered the semi-final after topping Group 2 with 8 points from 10 games and all eyes would be on what team combination Rohit and co go in with for an all-important match against the Three Lions. Ahead of the game, skipper Rohit Sharma addressed a press conference, where he spoke about the team's preparations and what sort of combination the side might go in with.

Wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was given a chance in playing XI in India's last Super 12 game against Zimbabwe, and he had come into the lineup in place of Dinesh Karthik. However, Pant disappointed as he scored just 3 runs.

"Between DK and Pant, I had just during the last game as well, Pant was the only guy who did not get to play on this tour at all except the two games we played at Perth. They were unofficial practice games but since then he has not had a hit. He was missing game-time, so we wanted to give him time and have some options as well if we want to make changes in the semi-final or final," said Rohit during a pre-match press conference.

"It will be unfair to bring a guy out of nowhere and make him play the game, so that was the thought. But again, we have told the guys that everyone needs to be ready for whichever game they play, whether it is the semis or league games. It was a little tactical as well considering we did not know which team we would play in semi-final before that Zimbabwe game. We wanted to make sure to give the left-hander an opportunity to counter those spinners who bowl in the middle. But again, what is going to happen tomorrow, I cannot tell you know but both of those keepers will be in play for selection," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as India's 'MVP' in the ongoing tournament as he has registered three half-centuries at a blistering strike-rate.

"That's probably his (Suryakumar) nature and that's where his fearlessness comes from. He is a sort of guy who does not carry any baggage with him. Not his suitcases, he has a lot of suitcases. He loves his shopping (laughs). When it comes to carry that extra pressure, I do not think he has it in him and you can see it in how he plays. He has been playing like that or a year now," said Rohit.

"You can judge the kind of character he is. I do not know if you have heard him in interviews, he likes to play in the same fashion, whether we are 10 for 2 or 100 for 2. He likes to go out and express himself. That is probably the reason he was in the team in the last World Cup. We did not have a great World Cup, but looking at what he has done since the last World Cup, as you say, SKY is the limit for him. He has shown great maturity, he has taken pressure off a lot of the guys and it rubs off when they bat around him. We do understand his game very well," he added.

Further talking about Suryakumar, Rohit said: "We do understand what the bowler is trying to do when he is batting. It is a collective of everything. He likes to play on big grounds, he once told me that he does not like to play on smaller grounds where he cannot see the gaps. He likes to see the gaps and play accordingly."

Rohit Sharma had received a blow on his forearm on Tuesday. Talking about the same, the Indian captain said: "I was hit yesterday, but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruising, but it is absolutely fine now."

India last won the T20 World Cup in 2007, and it has been nine years since the country last won an ICC event. It was under MS Dhoni's leadership that India won the Champions Trophy in 2013 and ever since then, an ICC title has eluded Team India.