Day 1 of the first Test between India and Sri Lanka in Galle witnessed a scary moment as KL Rahul's shot struck Nishan Madushka on the helmet. After winning the toss, India skipper Shubman Gill opted to bat first as the visitors began their 600th Test match. Openers KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal looked in fine touch and provided India with a solid start. However, during the 10th over, bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya, Rahul's shot crashed into Madushka, leaving players and spectators stunned.

On the fifth ball of the over, Rahul attempted a low sweep. Madushka, stationed at short leg, realised he was in trouble and tried to duck, but the ball struck the centre of his helmet. The impact immediately prompted Sri Lanka's team physio to rush onto the field.

Seeing Madushka down, Rahul initially hesitated before taking a single, but Jaiswal had already crossed halfway down the pitch, leaving him with no option but to complete the run. Afterward, Rahul immediately went over to check on Madushka's condition. Following an assessment, the physio escorted Madushka off the field, dealing Sri Lanka a significant blow.

Talking about the match, India reached 101/1 in 27 overs at lunch on day one of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Galle International Stadium on Saturday, with Devdutt Padikkal (35 not out) and KL Rahul (32 not out) rebuilding the innings following a freakish run-out that cut short Yashasvi Jaiswal's knock at 32.

Having opted to bat first after winning the toss in their 600th Test, India were given a fluent start by their opening pair of Jaiswal and Rahul. Jaiswal appeared in sublime touch by getting boundaries via flicks, on-drive and cut whenever Asitha Fernando and Lahiru Kumara erred in their lengths.

India had moved to 47 without loss in the 11th over when a chaotic mix-up brought an unfortunate end to Jaiswal's stay at the crease. Rahul drove a flighted delivery from Keshara Nuwantha towards mid-on and took off for a single. Jaiswal, attempting to run from the non-striker's end, collided with Nuwantha, who was diving to stop the ball.

(With IANS Inputs)

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