Former India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin feels that spinner Ravindra Jadeja's impact with the ball has diminished in recent times. Ashwin made the remarks after India's emphatic victory over Sri Lanka in the first Test of the two-match series in Galle on Wednesday. Chasing a daunting target of 372, the hosts were rattled by young spinner Manav Suthar, who claimed six wickets to complete a 10-wicket match haul. As a result, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 206, handing India a commanding 165-run win.

Jadeja picked up four wickets in the match, but Ashwin said the all-rounder's role in the team has evolved, with his contributions now being more significant as a middle-order batter than as an attacking spinner.

"Jadeja and Suthar are completely different bowlers. Suthar's strength is the ball rotation in his hands. Jadeja will bowl to the wickets and give you control with his stock balls. I feel Jadeja is not that attacking spinner anymore. He is a batter who will give experience with the ball and I feel he has transitioned to that role, which is not such a bad thing," Ashwin said in a video on his YouTube channel.

"Manav Suthar, in the previous Test and this one as well, is putting his hands up and saying he also knows how to pick wickets. He was gauging what the batters might do and bowling accordingly. I feel as far as wicket-taking is concerned, there is no connection to how the ball comes off the hand. How you utilise it and set fields, that's what matters. He has given a great account of his skills in the first two Tests. He is very important to India's spin bowling stocks," he added.

Reflecting on India's victory, Ashwin credited the entire team for the comprehensive performance but reserved special praise for Suthar, who registered his second five-wicket haul in Test cricket.

"433 is the average first-innings score at Galle. When India won the toss and put 450-plus on the board, everyone knew at that moment that it was going to be difficult for Sri Lanka. But I feel Sri Lanka played very well and gave a good fight for a young side. Devdutt Padikkal was incredible. Dhruv Jurel played well. Rishabh Pant played a superb knock in the second innings. Standard batting from KL Rahul. Manav Suthar was the highlight, everyone is going to talk about him," said Ashwin.

Featured Video Of The Day

"Winning World Cup Most Beautiful thing": Golden Ball Winner Rodri