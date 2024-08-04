Former India cricketer Dodda Ganesh criticised Arshdeep Singh for the player's lack of game awareness shown during the first ODI against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Friday. The match ended in a tie as Arshdeep Singh played a big slogsweep and got dismissed as the last Indian wicket when the side needed only 1 run to win off 14 balls. Interestingly, it was the first ball of Arshdeep's innings. He got LBW out as he completely missed the Charith Asalanka delivery while going for the fancy shot, which has come under a lot of scrunity.

What a dramatic turn of events!



Back-to-back wickets for skipper Asalanka turned the game on its head, with the match tied!



Watch #SLvIND ODI series LIVE on #SonyLIV pic.twitter.com/qwu5rmlZIQ — Sony LIV (@SonyLIV) August 2, 2024

"You can't expect run from the tail enders but a bit of game awareness is paramount for any cricketer. That shot from Arshdeep isn't going to impress the coach Gambhir #SLvIND," wrote Dodda Ganesh on X.

India and Sri Lanka were engaged in a thrilling tie in the first ODI of the three-match series in Colombo on Friday. Composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat. The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which were heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it. Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Chasing, the target skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game.

Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

(With PTI Inputs)