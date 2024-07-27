Team India is all set to face Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series on Saturday in Pallekele. The entire country is waiting to behold Team India's performance under the guidance of the newly-appointed head coach Gautam Gambhir. Known for his aggressive approach, Gambhir will aim to maintain India's dominance in all the formats of the game. In the T20Is against Sri Lanka, India will be led by Suryakumar Yadav and the selectors chose him over all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Ahead of the 1st T20I, Surya and co hit the practice ground, where a very unique moment was captured. Hardik, who is a fast-bowling all-rounder, bowled a leg spin during the net practice.

Interestingly, Hardik imitated the action of India's legendary spinner Anil Kumble and left all the fans awestruck. Apart from this, skipper Suryakumar was also seen trying his hands at pace bowling.

Hardik wants to do it allpic.twitter.com/LgbXr7JOys - Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 26, 2024

Gambhir's tenacity as well as his intense approach will make him a different coach to work along for the players, who will also have to learn the ways of the new T20I skipper Suryakumar.

Suryakumar's elevation came as a slight surprise given he leapfrogged Hardik Pandya for the job. The selectors also ignored his comparative lack of experience as captain.

Ajit Agarkar and Co. made it clear that they wanted a captain who was on the park "more often than not" and went by "dressing room feedback" while hitting the reset button on the T20I side.

On the same metric, Sri Lanka will feel depleted since two of their experienced bowlers Dushmantha Chameera (bronchitis and respiratory infection) and slingy Nuwan Thushara (broken finger) have been ruled out.

The hosts have added Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka, who took a five-for the last time India and Sri Lanka played in the ODI World Cup, as replacements.

