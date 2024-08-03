Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh were dismissed by Charith Asalanka off consecutive deliveries with India just one run away from victory as the first ODI encounter against Sri Lanka ended in a tie on Friday. Chasing a target of 231, India looked all set to clinch the victory with 1 run to win from 15 balls. On the third ball of the 48th over, Dube slammed Asalanka for a boundary and it prompted a huge celebration from Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir in the dressing room. However, things quickly changed as Dube was dismissed LBW on the very next ball and India had just one wicket remaining.

Needing 1 run from 14 balls to clinch the win, all hopes were not lost for India and Arshdeep Singh walked in as the last batter. Kohli and Gambhir were on their feet in anticipation of the win but Arshdeep was also dismissed for a golden duck after he went for a slog sweep and was adjudged LBW by the umpire.

Coming to the match, composed fifties by Dunith Wellalage and Pathum Nissanka helped Sri Lanka reach a decent 230 for 8 after opting to bat.

The total was better than what it looked on the board due to conditions which are heavily loaded in favour of slow bowlers. Wellalage's 67 not out off 65 balls had seven fours and two sixes in it.

Nissanka made 56 off 75 balls.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Axar Patel (2/33 in 10 overs) and wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav (1/33 in 10 overs) were economical while seamers Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Siraj also chipped in with a wicket apiece. In last 20 overs, 118 runs were scored.

Chasing, skipper Rohit Sharma made 58 off 47 balls, while Axar Patel (33) and KL Rahul (31) also chipped in with contributions but couldn't finish off the game.

Charith Asalanka (3/30) and Wanindu Hasaranga (3/58) were the pick of the bowlers for the hosts.

(With PTI inputs)