 
don't
miss
All Sports
Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 30 August 2017 15:11 IST

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on August 31st, 2017.

When And Where To Watch India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online
India will play the fourth ODI against Sri Lanka on August 31. © AFP

As India take on Sri Lanka on August 31 for the fourth ODI of the series at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, focus will be on two landmarks that Mahendra Singh Dhoni is closing in on - 100 stumpings in ODIs and 73 not out innings in the same format, which will both be world records. Considered one of the greatest finishers in 50-over cricket, Dhoni will join India's elite 'Club 300', which has Sachin Tendulkar (463), Rahul Dravid (344), Mohammed Azharuddin (334), Sourav Ganguly (311) and Yuvraj Singh (304).

The series already sealed with an unassailable 3-0 lead, Virat Kohli's next aim would be to give a chance to players who have only warmed the benches so far such as Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Ajinkya Rahane and Shardul Thakur.

When will the fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka be played?

The fourth ODI between India and Sri Lanka will be played on August 31, 2017.

Where will the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be played at R Premadasa Stadiun, Colombo.

How do I watch India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI live?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI match will start at 02:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the India vs Sri Lanka fourth ODI match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka 4th ODI can be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Mahendra Singh Dhoni Separamadu Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Get the latest Sri Lanka vs India 2017 news, check Sri Lanka vs India 2017 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more Sri Lanka vs India 2017 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • India lead the 5-match ODI series 3-0
  • Dhoni will be playing his 300th ODI match
  • The match will be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo.
Related Articles
India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: Series Decided, All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 300th Match
India Vs Sri Lanka, 4th ODI: Series Decided, All Eyes On MS Dhoni's 300th Match
India vs Sri Lanka: In 300th ODI, MS Dhoni On The Verge Of Setting Two World Records
India vs Sri Lanka: In 300th ODI, MS Dhoni On The Verge Of Setting Two World Records
India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood To Miss Tour Due To Side Strain
India vs Australia: Josh Hazlewood To Miss Tour Due To Side Strain
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 125
2 South Africa 110
3 England 105
4 Australia 100
5 New Zealand 97
Last updated on: 16 August 2017

Poll of the day

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2017. All rights reserved.