Sri Lanka vs India 2017 26 Jul 17 to 06 Sep 17
Cricket

1st Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Updated: 25 July 2017 20:31 IST

The first Test match between India and Sri Lanka will be played at Galle.

Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri chat with team members during a practice session at Galle © AFP

Combining the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, India have lost only one out of 23 Tests (against Australia at Pune) since that defeat in Galle. Given India's bench strength, the team management is not worried about KL Rahul being ruled out of the first Test owing to viral fever. Beyond the opening slots, the rest of the batting order -- from Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - picks itself. Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the Test line-up for the first time since he last played against New Zealand in Indore.

While Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 50th Test, the composition of India's attack will be a matter of debate right until toss time. If Kohli does pick five bowlers, there is no doubt he will go in with an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts have been set back with their own set of problems. They are still undergoing a tough transitional phase, with Graham Ford stepping down as coach and Nic Pothas asked to perform interim duties. In order to boost their support staff, Chaminda Vaas and Hashan Tillekeratne have come on-board as bowling and batting consultants, respectively. New Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal will be unavailable owing to pneumonia. In his absence, Herath will lead Sri Lanka.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will start on Thursday (July 26).

Where will India vs Sri Lanka first Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

How do I watch the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match live?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be broadcast live on Sony Six, Sony Six HD and Ten 3.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match start?

The live broadcast of the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will start at 4.30 am GMT (10 am IST).

Where can I follow the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match online?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be streamed online on www.sonyliv.com. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com

Topics : India Sri Lanka Virat Kohli Herath Mudiyanselage Rangana Keerthi Bandara Herath Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka vs India 2017 Cricket
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli is the captain of Indian cricket team
  • Rangana Herath will lead Sri Lanka in the first Test match
  • India will play three Test matches in Sri Lanka
