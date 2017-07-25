1st Test, Day 1, India Vs Sri Lanka: Live Streaming Online, When And Where To Watch Live Coverage On TV

Combining the 2015-16 and 2016-17 seasons, India have lost only one out of 23 Tests (against Australia at Pune) since that defeat in Galle. Given India's bench strength, the team management is not worried about KL Rahul being ruled out of the first Test owing to viral fever. Beyond the opening slots, the rest of the batting order -- from Cheteshwar Pujara, Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane - picks itself. Rohit Sharma is expected to return to the Test line-up for the first time since he last played against New Zealand in Indore.

While Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 50th Test, the composition of India's attack will be a matter of debate right until toss time. If Kohli does pick five bowlers, there is no doubt he will go in with an extra spinner in Kuldeep Yadav. The hosts have been set back with their own set of problems. They are still undergoing a tough transitional phase, with Graham Ford stepping down as coach and Nic Pothas asked to perform interim duties. In order to boost their support staff, Chaminda Vaas and Hashan Tillekeratne have come on-board as bowling and batting consultants, respectively. New Test skipper Dinesh Chandimal will be unavailable owing to pneumonia. In his absence, Herath will lead Sri Lanka.

When will the India vs Sri Lanka first Test match start?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will start on Thursday (July 26).

Where will India vs Sri Lanka first Test match be played?

The India vs Sri Lanka first Test match will be played at the Galle International Stadium, Galle.

