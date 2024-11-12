Former Indian cricket team batter Robin Uthappa believes that Ramandeep Singh should be given a chance in the third T20I encounter against South Africa. India's batters struggled massively as the Suryakumar Yadav-led side slumped to a heavy loss in the second T20I clash on Sunday. A glaring problem with the side on Sunday was the lower-order batting and Uthappa said that Ramandeep can add a lot of solidity at No. 8. During a discussion on JioCinema, Uthappa pointed out that Ramandeep should be handed his debut on Wednesday as he can also provide a decent bowling option to the team.

"You need an all-rounder there (at number 8) is what I feel. You need someone who can bat and bowl. Whether that is a spinner or a fast bowler, other than Hardik Pandya I mean. It t is what can fill that gap. Right now they don't have any, but they have Ramandeep on the wings, which is why I am saying - bring him on to play," Uthappa said.

Coming to the match, Varun Chakravarthy's magical craftiness en route a maiden fifer remained a mere footnote as South Africa rode on the stubbornness of Tristan Stubbs to eke out a three-wicket win over India in a low-scoring second T20I.

The four-match series is now level at 1-1. But SA's victory, which also halted India's 11-match winning streak, did not come without its share of drama.

The first hint of a topsy-turvy night came when India limped to 124 for six on a quick, bouncy pitch after getting the invitation to bat first.

The Proteas were at one stage 66 for six and 86 for seven, which eventually transpired into 128 for seven, as Chakravarthy continued his international resurgence with a five-wicket haul (5/17).

But SA found two valiant soldiers in determined Stubbs (47 not out, 41b, 7x4) and aggressive Gerald Coetzee (19 not out, 9b, 2x4, 1x6) who added a precious 42 runs for the eighth wicket alliance to carry their side past the tape.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)