India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team will be facing South Africa in the second T20I of the four-match series. The Indian side leads 1-0 after winning the first game by 61 runs. In the first T20I, Samson shone with a sensational century as India eased past South Africa in Durban. Samson played a belligerent knock to help India post a big total of 202 for 8 after getting an invitation to bat first. The wicketkeeper-batter smashed 107 off 50 balls with the help of 7 fours and 10 sixes. Samson became the first-ever Indian batter to smash two consecutive tons in T20I cricket, and fourth overall. Gerald Coetzee was the best bowler for the hosts with figures of 3 for 37 in four overs. In reply, Varun Chakaravarthy (3 for 25) and Ravi Bishnoi (3 for 28) broke the back of South Africa as the hosts got bundled out for 141.

When will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played on Sunday, November 10.

Where will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha.

What time will the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match start?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I match will be telecast on Sports18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd T20I?

The India vs South Africa 2nd T20I will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)