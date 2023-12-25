Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Dravid on young batters

"We encourage the players to play (in a manner) they feel most comfortable. In the end they are judged by the results they produce. They know that," Dravid said.





"We want to encourage them in the way they play but also keeping the conditions in mind and certain, sort of tactical thing they have to adopt when they play in South Africa.





"The nature of ball, how it behaves over 80 overs, shots that they play early and later on. I think it's about finding balance between having cricket smarts to read the game and understand the situation, and of course allowing to express yourself.





"Hopefully, they make smart decisions," the coach had said on Christmas eve.