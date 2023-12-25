Story ProgressBack to home
Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: India Skipper Gears Up For First Challenge Since World Cup
Rohit Sharma Press Conference LIVE: India captain on 2-match Test series against South Africa and more.
Rohit Sharma in press conference© BCCI/Sportzpics
Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live Updates: For the first time since the heartbreak in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final, India skipper Rohit Sharma will address the media ahead of the Test series against South Africa starting December 26. Rohit missed India's cricketing assignments against Australia and the limited-overs series against South Africa but is back to lead the team for the Test challenge in the Rainbow Nation. Rohit did speak about the World Cup final loss to Australia in a video posted on social media but hasn't yet taken questions from the press about his future, especially in white-ball cricket. Some of these questions could be answered in the presser today.
Rohit Sharma Press Conference: Live Updates From Centurion:
- 14:25 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Dravid on young batters"We encourage the players to play (in a manner) they feel most comfortable. In the end they are judged by the results they produce. They know that," Dravid said."We want to encourage them in the way they play but also keeping the conditions in mind and certain, sort of tactical thing they have to adopt when they play in South Africa."The nature of ball, how it behaves over 80 overs, shots that they play early and later on. I think it's about finding balance between having cricket smarts to read the game and understand the situation, and of course allowing to express yourself."Hopefully, they make smart decisions," the coach had said on Christmas eve.
- 14:16 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Pace challengeThe Indian cricket team batters will be up against a quality bowling attack comprising Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Marco Jansen and Gerald Coetzee. With South African pitches providing way more pace and bounce than those back home, it will be interesting to see how Rohit Sharma and co decide to approach the situation.
- 14:11 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: South Africa squadTemba Bavuma (captain), Aiden Markram, Tony de Zorzi, Dean Elgar, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Nandre Burger, Marco Jansen, Wiaan Mulder, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, David Bedingham.
- 14:01 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Indian cricket team squadRohit Sharma (captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran (2nd Test).
- 13:54 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Big test for RohitMohammed Azharuddin (1992), Sachin Tendulkar (1996), Sourav Ganguly (2001), Rahul Dravid (2006-07), MS Dhoni (2010-11 and 2013-14) and Virat Kohli (2018-19 and 2021-22) have all tried but the series win seem to elude India. Will Rohit Sharma finally break the curse?
- 13:46 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Final frontierIndia have never won a Test series in South Africa till now. It is the only country where India have never won a series and it will certainly be a mental pressure for the side. With the Cricket World Cup 2023 heartbreak behind them, this will be the perfect chance for India to bounce back.
- 13:41 (IST)Rohit Sharma Press Conference Live: Hello and welcomeWelcome to the live coverage of Rohit Sharma's press conference ahead of the first Test match between India and South Africa in Centurion. A crucial test for India in conditions where they have not fared well in the past.
