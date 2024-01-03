Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 2nd Test Day 1: Playing XI In Focus As India Take On South Africa
IND vs SA Live Score, 2nd Test, Day 1: India are likely to make changes in their Playing XI in the second Test against South Africa
India vs South Africa 2nd Test Match LIVE Score: India take on SA© AFP
IND vs SA, 2nd Test Day 1, Live Updates:After facing a big defeat in the first match, Team India will aim for redemption in the second Test against South Africa. India are likely to make changes in their Playing XI as there are chances of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja making a comeback in the team. All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin might get dropped, in order to make way for Jadeja. South Africa, on the other hand, will be missing out on the services of their skipper Temba Bavuma, who got ruled out due to a hamstring injury. In his absence, Dean Elgar will be leading the Proteas. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of 2nd Test Match Between India vs South Africa, Straight from Cape Town
Get alerts for live updates
Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings.
- 12:35 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: SA to be lead by Dean ElgarSouth Africa regular skipper Temba Bavuma sustained a hamstring injury during the first match and has been ruled out of the remaining Test series. As a result, batter Dean Elgar will be donning the captain's hat for South Africa in the second Test against India.
- 12:33 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Will rain force delayed start?As per Accuweather, the weather is likely to be clear throughout the day. Sun is expected to be out while the chances of rain are quite less. The temperature is set to fluctuate between 28 to 30 degree celsius. In fact, no rain is expected in the first two days in Cape Town. The pitch at the Newlands will be a batting paradise with little help for spinners from either side.
- 12:16 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Big match for IndiaThe second Test match is a big game for India as they hope to end the two-match series with a draw. The Rohit Sharma-led side will aim for redemption as they eye improvement in their World Test Championship points table. India are currently sixth in the points table with 14 points (38.89 PCT) and a defeat will dent their position further.
- 11:59 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Team India set for the big challenge
A picturesque venue and a gripping Test Match awaits #TeamIndia are ready for the 2⃣nd #SAvIND Test, starting today pic.twitter.com/hQyrn5lSzn— BCCI (@BCCI) January 3, 2024
- 11:52 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: India eye redemptionIndia faced a shocking defeat by an innings and 32 runs against South Africa in the first Test in Centurion. The match was completely dominated by South Africa as Kagiso Rabada's five-wicket haul put India on the back foot. KL Rahul played a counter-attacking knock of 101 but it was soon overshadowed by Elgar's breathtaking 185. In the second innings, India only managed 131 with Virat Kohli smashing a gritty 76. The hosts won the match by an innings and 32 runs.
- 11:49 (IST)India vs South Africa Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the second Test of the two-match series between India and South Africa, straight from the Newlands, Cape Town. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
Topics mentioned in this article
Get the Latest South Africa vs India Updates and check out SA vs IND schedules and IPL 2024 Auction. Read all the details related to the IPL 2024.Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more sports updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.