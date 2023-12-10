Story ProgressBack to home
India vs South Africa Live Score Updates, 1st T20I: Deepak Chahar To Miss Match, Playing XI In Focus
IND vs SA Live Updates: As per the latest development, it has been learnt that star pacer Deepak Chahar will be missing out on today's match
India Vs South Africa LIVE Score: India will take on South Africa© Twitter
India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Updates: All eyes will be on India's Playing XI when they will take on South Africa in the 1st T20I of the three-match series at the Kingsmead, Durban on Sunday. As per the latest development, it has been learnt that star pacer Deepak Chahar will be missing out on today's match due to personal reasons. After a memorable win over Australia in the five-match T20I series, Suryakumar Yadav and co are all set to face the Proteas. Team India also consists of stars like Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Yashasvi Jaiswal and others, who played exceptionally well against Australia. South Africa, on the other hand, will be led by star batter Aiden Markram. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates pf the 1st T20I match between India and South Africa, straight from Durban:
- 18:01 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: Deepak Chahar to miss outSenior seamer Deepak Chahar is not in contention to be selected in the playing eleven for the opening T20I between India and South Africa. He is yet to join the squad due to personal reasons and it is understood that Chahar is currently at home as a close family member has not been keeping well and he urgently needed a break from the sport.
- 17:38 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: India's win over AustraliaTeam India, which was led by star batter Suryakumar Yadav, is coming to this series after registering a thumping win over Australia. In the five-match T20I series, India defeated Australia with a 4-1 scoreline. They will now aim for the same performance in the series against the Proteas.
- 17:34 (IST)IND vs SA Live Score: HelloHello and welcome to our live coverage of the first T20I match of the three-match series between India and South Africa, straight from the Kingsmead, Durban. Stay tuned for all the live updates.
