India will take on South Africa in the first match of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday at the Boland Park in Paarl. KL Rahul is set to lead India for the first time in the 50-over format after Rohit Sharma was sidelined due to a hamstring injury. The series opener can be a memorable one for India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal if he gets an opportunity to be a part of the XI. Chahal is on the cusp of achieving a huge milestone as he needs just 3 wickets to complete his 100 scalps in ODIs.

If Chahal completes his 100 wickets on Wednesday, then he will also be the joint second-fastest Indian bowler along with Jasprit Bumrah to reach the milestone. Bumrah had picked 100 ODI wickets in 57 matches and Chahal has played 56 games so far.

Mohammed Shami leads the tally of the Indian bowlers in that list as he had reached his 100 wickets in 56 ODIs.

However, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan (44 ODIs) is the overall leader.

Chahal had last played an ODI game in July against Sri Lanka and after that, he was dropped from India's T20 World Cup squad despite his praise-worthy record for the national team in the format.

India have already lost the Test series 1-2 against South Africa last week and they will eye for a comeback in the ODIs.

The last time in 2018 when the 'Men In Blue' played in South Africa they became the first Indian team to win an ODI series in the Rainbow nations.

India defeated South Africa 5-1 in 6-match ODI series in 2018. They also won the T20 series 2-1.