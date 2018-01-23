 
South Africa vs India 2018

When And Where To Watch, South Africa vs India, 3rd Test Match, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 23 January 2018 16:30 IST

How to watch South Africa vs India 3rd Test match. Read all about live coverage and Test match action from New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg between January 24-28.

The third Test will be played at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. © AFP

India will seek to avoid a series whitewash when they play South Africa in the third and final Test at the Wanderers Stadium, starting on Wednesday. The Wanderers could live up to its reputation as a haven for fast bowlers, especially after South African captain Faf du Plessis expressed his disappointment with the slowness of the Centurion pitch where South Africa clinched the series last week. Two days out from the match, there was a generous covering of green grass on a surface baking under a hot sun, with groundsman Bethuel Buthelezi saying in a weekend newspaper interview that he was planning on preparing a "green mamba" -- which South Africans understand as a green pitch offering venomous assistance to seam bowlers.

When will the 3rd Test between South Africa and India be played?

The 3rd Test between South Africa and India will be played between January 24-28.

Where will the 3rd Test between South Africa and India be played?

The 3rd Test between South Africa and India will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.

How do I watch 3rd Test between South Africa and India live?

The 3rd Test between South Africa and India will be broadcast live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD.

What time does the live coverage of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India start?

The live broadcast of the 3rd Test between South Africa and India will start at 13:30 PM IST.

Where can you follow the 3rd Test between South Africa and India online?

The 3rd Test between South Africa and India can be streamed online on SonyLIV App and its website. For live scores, updates, and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

Highlights
  • India will seek to avoid a series whitewash
  • India lost the first two Test matches of the 3-match series
  • The third Test match will be played at Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg
