When And Where To Watch, India vs South Africa, 1st T20I, Live Coverage On TV, Live Streaming Online

An upbeat India will look to continue their dominance over the South African team in the first Twenty20 International (T20I) match at Johannesburg on Sunday. Having scripted history by winning their first-ever One-Day International (ODI) series in South Africa, Virat Kohli and his team would aim to carry the momentum and intensity forward into the shortest format. Focus, though, will be on Suresh Raina as he makes a comeback into the national team after a year away. When it comes to T20s, India have enjoyed playing in South Africa, having won their first ever match back in 2006 followed by the historic World T20 triumph under former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni a year later.
When will the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 1ST T20I between India and South Africa will be played on February 18.
Where will the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa be played?
The 1ST T20I between India and South Africa will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg.
How do I watch the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa live?
The 1ST T20I between India and South Africa will be broadcast live on Sony Ten Network.
What time does the live coverage of the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa start?
The live broadcast of the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa will start at 6:00 pm IST.
Where can you follow the 1ST T20I between India and South Africa online?
The 1ST T20I between India and South Africa can be streamed online on Sony LIV App and its website. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.