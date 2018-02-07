 
don't
miss
All Sports
South Africa vs India 2018

Watch: Virat Kohli Endorses Pakistan Umpire Aleem Dar's New Venture

Updated: 07 February 2018 17:28 IST

Virat Kohli congratulated Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar for opening a new restaurant 'Dar's Delighto' in Lahore.

Watch: Virat Kohli Endorses Pakistan Umpire Aleem Dar
Virat Kohli's special message for Aleem Dar © AFP

Virat Kohli on Tuesday congratulated Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar for opening a new restaurant 'Dar's Delighto' in Lahore. The Indian captain, in a video, is seen wishing the umpire for starting the new venture and requesting the public to go and try the amazing food there. Kohli also said that the 49-year-old umpire will use his restaurant earnings to set up a school for children with hearing impairments. "Hello Aleem Bhai I have heard that you have opened a new restaurant--Dar's Delighto-many congratulations on that. I wish that your restaurant becomes just as successful as you are an umpire," Kohli said in the video.

"I have also heard that you want to make a school for deaf children through the earnings of this restaurant so I hope that you accomplish that. I encourage everyone to go and try his restaurant," he said.

Dar, one of the most respected officials in the game, expressed his desire to officiate in a fifth World Cup. "I have been supervising international matches for more than 17 years now and it is an honour for me and Pakistan that I have officiated in the most number of matches," he was quoted as saying by Daily Express.

"I have always done my job with complete honesty," said Dar. "I wish I can officiate in five World Cups. If I get a chance to supervise matches in the upcoming 2019 World Cup in England, then my wish would be fulfilled," he added.

Dar, who won the umpire of the year award for three consecutive years from 2009-2011, said he has a lot of time before he decides to end his career.

Topics : India Cricket Team South Africa Cricket Team Virat Kohli South Africa vs India 2018 Cricket
Get the latest South Africa vs India 2018 news, check South Africa vs India 2018 schedule and live score. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more South Africa vs India 2018 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS
Highlights
  • Virat Kohli congratulated Aleem Dar for opening a new restaurant
  • He has started a new restaurant in Lahore
  • Aleem Dar is a Pakistan umpire
Related Articles
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli's Emotions Were "Little Over The Top" In South Africa, Says Steve Waugh
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
India vs South Africa: Captain Virat Kohli Beats Allan Border In A Unique Record
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
Injured Virat Kohli Gives Head Massage To Shikhar Dhawan During 3rd T20I
'We Are Still 80 Per Cent': Ever-Hungry Kohli Wants More From India
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
ICC T20I Rankings: Virat Kohli Drops To 6th Place, Bhuvneshwar Kumar And Shikhar Dhawan Rise
Show Comments
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Ratings
1 India 121
2 South Africa 115
3 Australia 104
4 New Zealand 100
5 England 99
Last updated on: 14 February 2018

Poll of the day

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2018. All rights reserved.