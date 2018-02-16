Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

Virat Kohli led from the front as India displayed an all-round performance to beat South Africa by eight wickets in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion. The Indian captain played magnificently en route his 35th ODI hundred, which in turn helped the visitors overhaul the target in just 32.1 overs. The Indian captain by ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Ajinkya Rahane (34). The tourists dominated the ODI series right from word go and continued their dominance with utmost ease barring the fourth game, which saw the Aiden Markram-led team win the match by five wickets (DLS). On one hand where India fielded a power-packed playing XI, the South African camp lost the services of their captain Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers (for first three games) which clearly disturbed their performance. During this series, India also overtook South Africa to be the No 1 ranked team in the ODI team rankings and their performance tell no different story. With the ODI series won, India will now shift their focus to the three-match Twenty20 series, starting February 18, Sunday. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the match with figures of 2 for 54.