Highlights: India (Ind) vs (SA) South Africa

Virat Kohli led from the front as India displayed an all-round performance to beat South Africa by eight wickets in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion. The Indian captain played magnificently en route his 35th ODI hundred, which in turn helped the visitors overhaul the target in just 32.1 overs. The Indian captain by ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Ajinkya Rahane (34). The tourists dominated the ODI series right from word go and continued their dominance with utmost ease barring the fourth game, which saw the Aiden Markram-led team win the match by five wickets (DLS). On one hand where India fielded a power-packed playing XI, the South African camp lost the services of their captain Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers (for first three games) which clearly disturbed their performance. During this series, India also overtook South Africa to be the No 1 ranked team in the ODI team rankings and their performance tell no different story. With the ODI series won, India will now shift their focus to the three-match Twenty20 series, starting February 18, Sunday. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the match with figures of 2 for 54.
Earlier, a brilliant performance from the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to a modest 204 in 46.5 overs in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion on Friday. Virat Kohli, winning the toss, put the hosts into bat as Shardul Thakur replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. Hashim Amla and captain Aiden Markram got off to a solid start but Shardul drew first blood as Amla departed for 10 courtesy a brilliant catch from Shreyas Iyer at covers. Following the wicket, AB de Villiers and Markram steadied the South African innings but Yuzvendra Chahal once again ruffled the South African feathers by dismissing de Villiers for 30. India kept picking up wickets as South Africa failed to get any partnership going. Khaya Zondo fought a lone battle, notching up his maiden ODI half-century. For India, Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/52. (Scorecard)
Okay then! South Africa take the Test series while India dominate the ODIs. As Kohli said in the interview, the battle doesn't end here. These two will now lock horns in a 3-match T20I series starting from Sunday, February 18th in Johannesburg. As a cricket fan, let's hope that the shortest format turns out to be a nail-biter. Do join us at 1430 local (1230 GMT) to catch all the action. Have a great weekend, folks. Cheers!
After a big fat interview with the Indian skipper, he has been handed the series trophy. He has a big smile on his face as he gets his hand on the silverware. Now the rest of his teammates join him and pose for some snapshots. Happy faces all-around. Thoroughly deserved it! Well played, India!
Man of the Match and Series, Virat Kohli is really elated with the win. Starts the interview saying he was feeling great from the word go today. Informs the pitch played better under the lights than in the day. On the short-ball ploy, he calls it as a blessing in disguise which helped him off the blocks quickly. On scoring over 500 runs in the ODI series, he smiles and reckons it has been a rollicking tour for him. Thanks the people who are close to him and appreciates his wife for motivating him always as she was criticized in the past for his failures. Extends his thanks to the Almighty for keeping him healthy and fit and wants to keep going so that he can make his nation proud. Has a word of praise for the spin twins (Kuldeep and Chahal) who he gives a lot of credit for this series win. Further adds the tour isn't done yet and their hunger is not over as they are now looking forward for the T20Is. Ends saying that he's really proud of his team as they haven't taken a step back after the two successive defeats in Tests.
South Africa skipper, Aiden Markram says it's a tough loss for them to gulp down. States they would sit down and think what went wrong. Feels the Indian players cashed in on the opportunity given and that is what matters. Opines he has learnt a lot in this series as a skipper and wants to rectify the mistakes as soon as he can. Hopes for a good show in the T20Is and is confident that his boys will come good. Is happy to have a break from 50-over cricket now.
As mentioned earlier, South Africa were once again outplayed in every facet of the game. Their batting showed no spine while the bowlers didn't have any answer (yet again) to the might of Virat Kohli. Two things which troubled them the most in this series - Wrist spinners and Virat Kohli. Clueless is the word to describe their plight. Lacked skills to deal with Kuldeep and Chahal, while didn't have enough quality to deal with the Indian skipper. Plenty of soul-searching to do.
Hats off to India for putting up yet another professional show. It was an inconsequential contest but they still brought their best game. There was plenty of intensity on the field and they bowled exceedingly well to bundle out South Africa for a paltry total. In reply, they did lose Rohit Sharma early but then the skipper, the chasemaster, combined forces first with Shikhar Dhawan and then with Ajinkya Rahane to see India home. In the process, many records tumbled in front of Virat and the most notable one was him getting 500-plus runs in the series, which is the most by any player in a bilateral ODI series.
Another one-way traffic and the series ended as it was expected, 5-1 in favour of India! A win at the Bullring turned out to be an aberration and if not for the rain that evening, the outcome of this series could have been a clean sweep. Thoroughly outplayed, the Proteas!
4
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
FOUR! Kohli hits it with authority and INDIA WIN BY 8 WICKETS (with 107 balls left)! Tahir tosses it up in the air and lands it full around off, the Indian skipper muscles it straight back past the bowler for a boundary. A warm hug from de Villiers to Kohli, they share a special bond and have tremendous respect for each other. Two of the very best in the business. Time for the customary handshakes as the players leave the field.
4
Lungi Ngidi to Ajinkya Rahane
FOUR! Short and wide outside off, Rahane latches onto the room and cracks it through covers. There is a sweeper in place but he cannot do much. Just retrieve the ball from the rope. 3 more needed.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli
Back of a length ball on middle, Kohli tickles it in front of square leg for a run.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Virat Kohli
Rising delivery, outside off, Kohli tries to hook but misses.
1
Lungi Ngidi to Ajinkya Rahane
Another short ball around off, it's pulled well this time to deep square leg for a run.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Ajinkya Rahane
Short delivery around off, a mistimed shot by Rahane to mid on.
0
Lungi Ngidi to Ajinkya Rahane
This one is full and outside off, it's driven towards mid off.
1
wd
Lungi Ngidi to Ajinkya Rahane
Wide! Slower delivery going down the leg side, Rahane tries to flick but misses. The keeper fumbles but nothing from it.
0
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
Full floated on off, drilled on the off side but straight to covers.
6
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
SIX! Looking in a hurry now. Skips down the track and sends it sailing all the way over the bowler's head for a biggie. Effortless hitting!
6
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
SIX! Boom! If the last shot was cinderella, this was shriek! A leg spinner landing full around off, Kohli kneels and nails it over mid-wicket for a maximum. The victory is within sight now.
2
Imran Tahir to Virat Kohli
A delicate shot by Kohli. Just waits for the ball to spin away and then glides it past first slip for a couple.
1
Imran Tahir to Ajinkya Rahane
A googly landing around off, on the shorter side, Rahane moves back and works it through the gap at covers for a run.