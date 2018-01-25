Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd Test Day 2

Bowlers led India's fightback on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on Thursday. South Africa resumed the day on 6 for one but were quickly sent on the back foot by a disciplined Indian bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone by dismissing Dean Elgar cheaply and following which the Proteas kept on losing wickets at regular wickets as the pitch provided a lot of assistance to the Indian pace battery with seam movements and bounce. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as he picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul which helped his team restrict South Africa to 194. In reply, India ended the day on 49 for one as they lost opener Parthiv Patel to a magnificent Vernon Philander delivery. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 13 and 16 respectively. Day three will prove important for the Indian camp in terms of scoring runs as they will aim to put up a competitive total on board for the Faf du Plessis-led team. (Scorecard)