Highlights, India (IND) vs South Africa (SA), 3rd Test Day 2

Bowlers led India's fightback on the second day of the third and final Test against South Africa at the Wanderers, Johannesburg on Thursday. South Africa resumed the day on 6 for one but were quickly sent on the back foot by a disciplined Indian bowling. Bhuvneshwar Kumar set the tone by dismissing Dean Elgar cheaply and following which the Proteas kept on losing wickets at regular wickets as the pitch provided a lot of assistance to the Indian pace battery with seam movements and bounce. Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball as he picked up his maiden Test five-wicket haul which helped his team restrict South Africa to 194. In reply, India ended the day on 49 for one as they lost opener Parthiv Patel to a magnificent Vernon Philander delivery. Murali Vijay and KL Rahul remained unbeaten on 13 and 16 respectively. Day three will prove important for the Indian camp in terms of scoring runs as they will aim to put up a competitive total on board for the Faf du Plessis-led team. (Scorecard)
When and Where to watch: India (IND) vs South Africa (SA)
(IND) Vs (SA) is scheduled for a 1.30 pm IST (08:00 AM GMT) start. Live Streaming and TV information for the match can be found below.
India: TV: Ten 1, Sony Ten 1 HD and Sony Ten 3, Sony Ten 3 HD
International: Live Streaming: Cricketgateway.
South Africa: TV: SuperSport Two. Live Streaming: SuperSport Live Video.
UK: TV: Sky Sports 2. Live Streaming: Watch Sky Sports.
USA: TV: Willow TV. Live Streaming: Willow TV Online.
Highlights India vs South Africa 3rd Test
Bumrah was at his best today. He bowled with a lot of fire to get the better of the batsmen and finished with a five-wicket haul. Kumar was on the money as well and took three wickets. Constant wickets meant that India never let the game drift away. The cracks have opened up even further and it will be a difficult task for the batsmen. It will be an acid test for the visitors. Will they stand tall? Or will the Proteas skittle them out cheaply? Stay with us...
The Proteas have managed only a slender lead of 7 runs but they will be still pleased psychologically. The handy contribution of 35 runs from Philander down the order might prove to be the difference in the game. Amla played a brave knock to score a brilliant 61 to keep his side in the contest. His 64-run stand with Philander was the highlight for the home side.
W
Jasprit Bumrah to Lungi Ngidi
OUT! Maiden five-wicket haul for Bumrah in Tests! He has a beaming look on his face and is being congratulated by his teammates. Shortish ball down the leg side, Ngidi goes for the pull but gets a faint nick behind. Patel moves to his left and dives to take a fine catch. SOUTH AFRICA ARE BOWLED OUT FOR 194!
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Lungi Ngidi
The batsman fails to put bat on ball.
Lungi Ngidi is the last man in. Can Bumrah get a five-wicket haul?
W
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo
OUT! Crashing into the leg stump! Bumrah is bowling with a lot of authority at the moment and picks up a 4-wicket haul. Full toss on middle and leg, a bit of nibble in the air. Phehlukwayo swings at it but misses to get pinged on the pads. Bumrah roars in an appeal and up goes the umpire's finger. Andile has a chat with his partner and challenges the decision gingerly. The replay shows three reds to signal the marching orders for the batsman.
Phehlukwayo has been bamboozled by a full toss to get trapped in front of the stumps. He consults his partner and goes for the review. Seems to be out.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo
Fullish ball, swinging down the leg side. Phehlukwayo tries to flick it away but misses.
0
Jasprit Bumrah to Andile Phehlukwayo
Loose from Andile! Fullish ball, leaving Andile. He goes for a drive with minimal foot movement but gets beaten. The ball dies down on the keeper before going into his gloves.
0
Mohammed Shami to Morne Morkel
Well bowled and equally well played! Shortish ball on middle, climbing on Morkel. He hops and keeps it out with authority.