South Africa vs India 2018

India vs South Africa: Yuzvendra Chahal's Comment On Kedar Jadhav's Bowling Action Has Twitter In Splits

Updated: 04 February 2018 11:21 IST

Kedar Jadhav's unorthodox bowling action can be hard to decipher, helping him run through his overs during crucial phases of a match.

Kedar Jadhav bowled 3 overs for 19 runs in the 1st ODI vs South Africa. © Twitter

India's ODI team relies heavily on spin twins Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal to pick up wickets and slow down the run rate in the middle overs of a match. With their skill and ability, the two have scripted several Indian wins in the last year. However, there is another bowler who has done a solid job for Virat Kohli in the middle overs. Kedar Jadhav, known for his batting prowess, has been a key contributor for India with the ball. Jadhav's unorthodox bowling action can be hard to decipher, helping him run through his overs during crucial phases of a match.

During India's 1st ODI win over South Africa, Kedar once again played his part with a 3-over spell, conceding 19 runs. "Rolled my arm over in our win against South Africa yesterday! I love bowling in the middle overs. Great spells from @yuzi_chahal & @imkuldeep18! And excellent knocks from @imVkohli and @ajinkyarahane88 to go 1-0 up.. Good start to the series!," he tweeted after India beat the Proteas by 6 wickets.

Chahal could not resist replying to his teammate. 

And soon enough, the fans joined in for their share of cricket banter.

Jadhav will hope for some batting time as India look to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series on Sunday at Centurion. The defeat at Durban ended the Du Plessis-led team's 17-match unbeaten run on home soil stretching back to February 2016, when they had lost to England at Port Elizabeth.

Unlike Kingsmead, India have a better record at this venue, having played 11 ODIs inclusive of four wins and five losses. Their most famous win here came against Pakistan in the 2003 ODI World Cup.

