India vs South Africa: Twitter In Awe Of Lungi Ngidi After Match-Winning Spell

It couldn't have been a better debut for 21-year-old South African fact bowler Lungi Ngidi. The debutant bowled a match-winning spell of 6/39 in the second innings to down India by 135 runs taking an unassailable 2-0 lead over the visitors. India succumbed to his pace and variations and eventually lost the second Test at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Wednesday. India had resumed the fifth and final day on 35/3 with Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel at the crease. They got off to the worst possible start to Day 5 when Pujara was run out for 19, becoming the first Indian batsman ever to be run out in both innings of a Test match.