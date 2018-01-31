India vs South Africa: MS Dhoni Sweats It Out At The Nets Ahead Of 1st ODI

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who now only plays limited overs cricket, was seen gearing up for the One Day International series against South Africa starting Saturday. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday posted a short video on their official Twitter account showing the batsman connecting the ball to good effect. "When @msdhoni has a go at the nets #TeamIndia #SAvIND", BCCI captioned the video.
India now turn their focus to the limited-overs formats after going down 1-2 in the three-match Test series in South Africa. The two sides will now lock horns in a six-match one day international series starting in Durban on February 1.
Dhoni is 102 runs away from reaching 10,000 ODI runs and in all likelihood, he could reach the feat in this series itself. He has played 312 matches amassing 9,898 runs including 10 tons and 67 fifties. He also requires 10 grabs to complete 300 catches in ODIs. He currently holds the record of most catches taken.
Dhoni retired from Test cricket in 2014 after playing 90 matches accumulating 4,876 runs hitting ten centuries and hitting 33 fifties in the process.
India have a long limited-overs' schedule until their next big Test assignment this year.
They play six ODIs and three Twenty20 Internationals in South Africa, a T20I tri-series in Sri Lanka and then three ODIs and three T20Is in England and Ireland, with the 2018 IPL season thrown in, before the five-Test series in England later in August.
Such a definitive run of limited-overs' cricket, especially in overseas conditions in South Africa and England, will allow the Indian team management to round up the squad's core for the big tournament in 2019 and fix up certain spots which still need some work.