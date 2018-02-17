India vs South Africa, Highlights, 6th ODI: Virat Kohli Ton Powers Visitors To 8-Wicket Victory

Virat Kohli led from the front as India displayed an all-round performance to beat South Africa by eight wickets in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion. The Indian captain played magnificently en route his 35th ODI hundred, which in turn helped the visitors overhaul the target in just 32.1 overs. The Indian captain was ably supported by Shikhar Dhawan (18) and Ajinkya Rahane (34), with whom he strung together a 50-run partnerships respectively. The tourists dominated the ODI series right from word go and continued their dominance with utmost ease barring the fourth game, which saw the Aiden Markram-led team win the match by five wickets (DLS). On one hand where India fielded a power-packed playing XI, the South African camp lost the services of their captain Faf du Plessis, Quinton de Kock and AB de Villiers (for first three games) which clearly disturbed their performance. During this series, India also overtook South Africa to be the No.1 ranked team in the ODI team rankings and their performance tells no different story. With the ODI series won, India will now shift their focus to the three-match Twenty20 series, starting February 18, Sunday. For South Africa, Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers as he finished the match with figures of 2 for 54.

Earlier, a brilliant performance from the Indian bowlers restricted South Africa to a modest 204 in 46.5 overs in the sixth and final One-Day International (ODI) at Centurion on Friday. Virat Kohli, winning the toss, put the hosts into bat as Shardul Thakur replaced Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the playing XI. Hashim Amla and captain Aiden Markram got off to a solid start but Shardul drew first blood as Amla departed for 10 courtesy a brilliant catch from Shreyas Iyer at covers. Following the wicket, AB de Villiers and Markram steadied the South African innings but Yuzvendra Chahal once again ruffled the South African feathers by dismissing de Villiers for 30. India kept picking up wickets as South Africa failed to get any partnership going. Khaya Zondo fought a lone battle, notching up his maiden ODI half-century. For India, Shardul was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/52. (Scorecard)

Catch all the highlights of India vs South Africa 6th ODI, straight from SuperSport Park, Centurion

23:24 IST: Thank you for joining us for the ODI series. Do tune back in when India take on South Africa for a three-match Twenty20 series, starting February 18

23:20 IST: Virat Kohli is adjudged as the man of the match and man of the series.

23:04 IST: Four! Kohli drives Tahir straight down the ground to help India complete a 5-1 series win over South Africa at Centurion. What a series this has been!

23:02 IST: Four! Couple of steps down the wicket and Rahane slaps Ngidi for a boundary through extra cover. India just three runs away from victory.

22:58 IST: India need just 10 more runs to win the match.

22:57 IST: SIX! Back-to-back maximums from Kohli off Tahir. This time he shimmies down the ground and smokes him straight down the ground for a massive, massive maximum. He is in a hurry to end the match.

22:56 IST: SIX! Kohli down on one knee, clobbers Tahir for a huge maximum on the leg-side.

22:54 IST: India 180/2 in 30 overs, need 25 more runs to win.

22:52 IST: Four! Short delivery from Ngidi, Kohli pulls and top-edges it over the keeper for a boundary. The South Africans are in disbelief as India edge near to a victory.

22:47 IST: Dropped! Kohli looking to hit Tahir over extra cover, miscues and Phehlukwayo makes a mess of it.

India 174/2 needing 31 more runs to win here at SuperSport Park.

Virat 105

22:45 IST: Four! Morris bowls a short delivery and Rahane pulls it fine past the keeper to get a boundary.

22:41 IST: Four! Over-pitched delivery from Tahir and Kohli slaps it straight down the ground to notch his 35th ODI hundred! You can not get a more special player than him in world cricket right now.

22:36 IST: Four! Full delivery from Morris and he drives the ball with utmost ease. He is three runs away from his 35th ODI hundred. What a player Virat Kohli is.

22:34 IST: India 154/2 (Kohli 93*, Rahane 19*) after 25 overs, need 51 runs to win.

22:32 IST: Four! Flighted delivery from Tahir, Kohli hits the ball straight back over the bowler's head for a boundary. He moves on to 92.

22:30 IST: Four! Phehlukwayo bowls another short delivery and Kohli pulls the ball with power. He is moving closer to his 35th ODI century. But this is poor bowling display from the South Africans.

22:15 IST: FOUR! Flurry of boundaries from captain Kohli. He smashes Phehlukwayo for back-to-back boundaries. India 129/2, need 76 more runs to win.

22:10 IST: FOUR! Virat Kohli sends Phehlukwayo towards deep extra cover for a boundary. He moves to 62 with this shot. India 118/2, need 87 more runs to win.

22:00 IST: Time for drinks! India 110/2 (Kohli 56*, Rahane 12*) in 16 overs, need 95 more runs to win.

21:59 IST: Another Kohli record. The Indian captain now holds the record of most number of runs by a captain in a bilateral ODI series. Kohli at (481*) is trailed by George Bailey (478), AB de Villiers (367), AB de Villiers (358) and Kane Williamson (346).

21:58 IST: Four! Short delivery from Morris and Kohli stands tall and slaps the ball for a boundary to the deep mid-wicket region.

21:57 IST: Four! Full delivery from Morris and Kohli drives it straight down the ground. 47th ODI fifty for the Indian captain.

21:54 IST: 100 comes up for India in the 15th over vs South Africa.

21:51 IST: Four! Wide and short from Morkel, Rahane frees his arms and clubs the ball through the off-side.

21:50 IST: Virat Kohli (457*) now has the most runs in a bilateral ODI series in SA in a year. He is trailed by Kevin Pietersen (545), Hashim Amla (413) and Faf du Plessis (410).

21:45 IST: Four! Ngidi goes full and on the pads, Kohli says thank you and flicks it with elegance for a boundary.

21:44 IST: Ajinkya Rahane is the new man in.

21:43 IST: OUT! Ngidi bowls wide and outside off, Dhawan cuts it straight to Khaya Zondo at point. Both the bowler and the batsman share a smile. Dhawan departs for 18. India 80/2.

21:40 IST: Four! Length delivery just outside off, Dhawan cuts it handsomely for another boundary.

21:33 IST: Four! The Indian captain slams Ngidi for a boundary as 50-run partnership comes up between Kohli and Dhawan.

21:30 IST: India 63/1 (Kohli 28*, Dhawan 11*) after 10 overs vs South Africa, need 142 runs to win.

21:26 IST: Change of bowling, Chris Morris is introduced in the attack.

21:23 IST: Four! The South African bowlers are not learning from their mistakes. Short delivery yet again from Morkel and Dhawan pulls in front of the square.

21:21 IST: Four! Same delivery and same result. Kohli is enjoying his time out in the middle. 50 comes up for India.

21:20 IST: Four! Ngidi bangs this one short and Kohli, gets into position early, pulls it with authority over deep mid-wicket.

21:15 IST: Four! Back-to-back boundaries from Kohli. India are dealing in boundaries.

21:14 IST: Four! Short delivery from Morkel, Kohli pulls it with sheer aggression for a boundary.

21:12 IST: Four-byes! Short delivery from Ngidi, Dhawan pulls and misses. Klaasen, behind the wicket, jumps but fails to get to the ball.

21:11 IST: Four! Short and on the pads from Ngidi, Kohli, on one leg, pulls it straight through the hands of short fine-leg. Such was the power on the shot.

21:07 IST: India 22/1 (Kohli 0*, Dhawan 4*) after 5 overs, need 183 runs more to win.

21:03 IST: Virat Kohli is the new man in.

21:02 IST: OUT! Ngidi gets bounce on his back of a length delivery, Rohit went for the pull and gloved it back to the keeper. India 19/1 in 3.4 overs.

20:56 IST: Four! Short and wide from Morkel, Rohit stands tall and slaps the ball for a boundary.

20:53 IST: Lungi Ngidi starts off with a maiden over.

20:50 IST: FOUR! Rohit hits Morkel for back-to-back boundaries. What a start by India. India 9/0 in 1 over, need 196 more to win.

20:46 IST: First ball -- India are away. Dhawan tucks Morkel to fine-leg area for a run.

20:45 IST: Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are opening the batting for India.

20:44 IST: Morne Morkel is opening the bowling for South Africa.

20:43 IST: Welcome back to India's 205-run chase.

20:05 IST: Shardul Thakur picks four as South Africa are bowled out for 204.

20:00 IST: OUT! Slower delivery from Shardul catches Phehelukwayo off guard as he sends the ball back to the bowler. Four-fer for Shardul. South Africa 204 in 46.5 overs.

19:59 IST: SIX! Short delivery from Shardul and Phehlukwayo dispatches the ball into the crowd.

19:57 IST: SIX! Short and outside off, Phehlukwayo clubs it over deep extra covers for a boundary.

19:54 IST: Lungi Ngidi is the new man in.

19:53 IST: OUT! Bumrah ends Tahir's stay at the crease. South Africa 192/9 in 45.4 overs.

19:44 IST: Imran Tahir is the new man.

19:43 IST: OUT! Short and wide from Pandya, Morkel cut it straight to the fielder at the boundary. South Africa 8 down.

19:40 IST: SIX!! Pandya bowls the slower ball right in the slot, Morkel clears his front-foot and smokes the ball for a huge maximum.

19:34 IST: In the women's second T20 match, India beat South Africa by nine wickets to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

19:32 IST: Four! Half-volley from Pandya, Phehlukwayo frees his arms and drives the ball through covers powerfully for a boundary.

19:30 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal ends the match with figures of two for 38.

19:28 IST: Last ten overs to go, South Africa 162/7.

19:22 IST: Safe! Huge LBW appeal for LBW from Chahal and the on-field umpire raises his finger. South Africa opt for a DRS as ball trackers shows the ball spun enough to miss the stumps.

19:15 IST: Six! Kuldeep bowls a loopy delivery and Morkel, the new man in, clobbers him straight down the ground for a huge maximum.

19:12 IST: Women's T20 update:

19:13 IST: OUT! Looking to go inside out, Zondo (54) miscues and Hardik Pandya takes a good catch at sweeper cover. Chahal gets his second wicket of the match.

19:08 IST: After a bit of medical treatment, Kuldeep is back to bowling.

19:04 IST: Dropped! Short delivery from Kuldeep, Phehlukwayo makes room for himself and slaps the ball straight to the bowlers, who tried to take the catch, missed. But it seems Kuldeep is hurt and is bleeding from his fingers.

18:58 IST: FIFTY! Khaya Zondo scores his maiden ODI half-century. Coach Ottis Gibson along with the other players applaud.

18:57 IST: Andile Phehlukwayo is the new man in.

18:56 IST: OUT! Tossed up delivery from Kuldeep, Morris heaves, miscues and Dhawan at long-ff takes an easy catch. South Africa 142/6.

18:50 IST: 33 overs gone, time for drinks.

18:44 IST: Chris Morris is the new man in.

18:43 IST: OUT! Short and wide from Shardul, Behardien looking to send the ball over third-man, miscues and Bumrah takes a splendid catch to send the batsman back for just 1 run. Great athleticism from Bumrah.

18:39 IST: A wicket and a run from Bumrah, brilliant bowling by the young pacer.

18:38 IST: Farhaan Behardien is the new man in.

18:37 IST: OUT! Full and slower delivery from Bumrah, Klaasen looking to drive, sends the ball straight to Kohli at covers. South Africa 135/4.

18:32 IST: Four! Klassen makes room for himself and lifts Shardul over Dhawan at mid-off. Catch it is the call but Dhawan will watch the ball fly over his head. And a change of bat for Klaasen.

18:30 IST: Shardul Thakur is brought back in the attack.

Zondo 46

18:29 IST: Women's T20 Update: India need 103 more runs to win.

18:28 IST: Four! Same delivery, same result. Klaasen releases a bit of pressure with two boundaries off an over.

18:27 IST: Four! Short delivery from Bumrah, Klaasen gets into position early and drills the pulls over mid-wicket for a boundary. A much-needed boundary for the hosts.

18:25 IST: Jasprit Bumrah, who bowled four overs in his first spell, is back into the attack.

18:24 IST: Indian bowlers are doing a terrific job with the ball. South Africa are dealing in singles and doubles at the moment.

18:18 IST: Boundaries have dried up for the South African side at the moment as they have scored only 11 runs in the last 5 overs.

18:13 IST: South Africa 116/3 (Klaasen 6*, Zondo 44*) in 25 overs vs India.

Zondo 44

18:08 IST: Concedes three runs in his comeback over. Zondo on the other hand is edging closer to his maiden ODI fifty.

18:05 IST: Hardik Pandya is brought back in the attack.

18:00 IST: Women's T20 match update:

17:58 IST: Heinrich Klaasen is the new man in.

17:57 IST: BOWLED!! De Villiers tries to cut Chahal, fails to connect and the ball crashes into the stumps. Chahal celebrates his wicket with a dab. De Villiers walks back for 30.

17:50 IST: SIX! Two back-to-back maximums from Zondo off Chahal brings up the 50-run partnership as South Africa reach 100.

17:48 IST: Huge shout for Zondo LBW from Chahal and the umpire raises his finger. But Zondo takes a review and UltraEdge shows that the ball had brushed Zondo's gloves before rapping him on the pads. Zondo lives.

17:44 IST: Time for drinks!

17:43 IST: Four! Kuldeep bowls a full-toss, de Villiers reverse sweeps it past backward-point to complete a hat-trick of fours.

17:42 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Kuldeep, turns back in sharply and catches de Villiers off guard as the ball takes an inside edge over the stumps and past Dhoni to roll away to the boundary.

17:41 IST: Four! Kuldeep bowls a tossed up delivery, De Villiers stretches forward and opens the bat face at the last moment, to square-drive.

17:40 IST: Chahal concedes five runs in his first over.

17:36 IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is introduced in the bowling attack.

17:35 IST: Four! trying to amend the full toss, Kuldeep fires in a short delivery but Zondo, reacts quickly, rocks back and pulls with great power to square-leg.

17:34 IST: Four! Full toss from Kuldeep, Zondo walks down the track and slams the ball over long-off for a boundary.

17:33 IST: South Africa 58/2 ( De Villiers 11*, Zondo 11*) in 15 overs vs India.

de Villiers 11

17:27 IST: Women's T20 update:

17:24 IST: Four! Short and wide from Pandya, Zondo frees his arms and clobbers him through covers for a boundary. No fielder moved a muscle, such was the power on the shot.

17:22 IST: Decent start from Kuldeep Yadav, concedes just four runs off his first over. South Africa at the moment are on the back-foot as they lost their both their openers.

17:19 IST: Kuldeep Yadav is introduced in the bowling attack.

17:14 IST: Khaya Zondo is the new man in.

17:13 IST: OUT! Shardul Thakur gets his second and he is pumped up. Markram tried to loft a wide and full delivery over covers but his bat turned in his hands and Shreyas Iyer at the edge of the circle, times his jump and takes a great catch to dismiss the South African captain for 24.

17:10 IST: SIX! Short and dispatched. Markram got into position early and pulled Shardul for a maximum at deep square-leg. That was a beautiful shot from the South African captain.

17:08 IST: Pandya concedes just three runs off his first over.

17:05 IST: Hardik Pandya is introduced in the bowling attack.

17:02 IST: Update from the women's T20 match:

17:01 IST: Four! Wide and full from Bumrah, De Villiers dispatches it for a boundary. Iyer chases it but the ball wins the race.

16:58 IST: AB de Villiers is the new man in.

16:57 IST: OUT! Shardul Thakur strays on the leg-side, gets a little bit of bounce. Amla looking to guide it down to the fine-leg boundary gloves it back to Dhoni, who takes a comfortable catch. Shardul is pumped up! South Africa 23/1.

16:53 IST: Four! Short and down the leg side, Amla, in total control, pulls Bumrah for a beautiful boundary.

16:50 IST: South Africa 18/0 (Markram 12*, Amla 6*) after five overs.

16:48 IST: Four! Shardul strays on the pads and gets a little bit of bounce, Markram flicks it over the mid-wicket fielder for a boundary. Chahal jumped but could not get his hand on the ball.

16:46 IST: Bumrah is displaying disciplined bowling, a maiden from the Indian pacer.

16:41 IST: Four! Back of a length delivery from Shardul, Amla reads the ball early and lifts him over covers for a boundary. A very good over by Shardul ends with a boundary.

16:38 IST: Great start from Bumrah, concedes just a runs in his first over.

16:35 IST: Jasprit Bumrah comes into the attack.

16:33 IST: South Africa 8/0 after the first over.

16:32 IST: Four! Same delivery, same result. Thakur is leaking runs early in the innings. Back-to-back boundaries for Markram.

16:31 IST: Four! Short and wide from Thakur, Markram stands tall guides the ball through covers for a boundary.

16:30 IST: Shardul Thakur is opening the bowling for India.

16:29 IST: Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram are opening the batting for South Africa.

16:28 IST: Alright then, it is game time!

16:24 IST: Both the teams are on the ground for their respective national anthems.

16:15 IST: In the women's T20 match, India have won the toss and elected to field as well.

16:12 IST: Playing XI for Team South Africa:

16:10 IST: Playing XI for Team India:

16:05 IST: Team changes: For India, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been rested and Shardul Thakur comes in. For South Africa, Chris Morris is back in the team along with Farhaan Behardien, Imran Tahir, Khaya Zondo.

16:00 IST: India captain Virat Kohli wins toss and opts to field vs South Africa at Centurion.

15:50 IST: It is almost toss time, stay tuned.

15:45 IST: trivia: Virat Kohli is second on the list of most number of runs by an overseas batsmen in a year (2018) with 429 runs. Kevin Pietersen tops the list with 454 runs, which he achieved in 2005.

15:30 IST: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the final ODI between India and South Africa straight from Centurion.

South Africa are really out of sorts and have struggled both with bat and ball, even though the Indian middle-order has given them ample opportunity to make inroads. This shortcoming has been put on the backburner and India are presently on too much of a high to let the middle-order worries really bother them. That said, it is an area which they have to address in a hurry since other rivals like England and Australia are unlikely to be so forgiving. However, as of now, the job at hand is to sort out the 6th ODI and then turn towards the T20 International series to follow.

A win at Centurion on Friday could well become a platform for a fine showing in the shortest format of the game as well.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (wk), Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur.