India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Maiden Test Five-Wicket Haul, Twitterati Applaud

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the visitors as he took his maiden five-wicket haul against South Africa on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Bumrah's milestone (5/54) ensured India restricted the hosts' lead to only 7 runs as they bundled out for 194 runs. With this feat, he now has joined the elite list of Indian bowlers who have taken 5 or more wickets in an innings against South Africa. Harbhajan Singh leads the chart for his figures of 7/120 in the 2011 Cape Town Test which ended in a draw.
The Proteas' batsmen had no response to the pacer's technique and variations. Bumrah took the prized wicket of Hashim Amla who was on course to a big score and sent him packing to the pavilion for 61 runs. South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis (8), Quinton de Kock (8), Andile Phehlukwayo (9) and Lungisani Ngidi (0) were his other four victims.
Twitter applauded Bumrah for his achievement showering praise on the pacer.
Great work by our bowlers and hearty congratulations, @Jaspritbumrah93 for your maiden five-for. Need a couple of good partnerships now. C'mon #TeamIndia! pic.twitter.com/rfBKCcJnpP— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 25, 2018
Well done @Jaspritbumrah93 for ur 1st 5 wicket haul in test cricket..let's bat well guys anything over 175 is gonna be winning total I guess the way ball is behaving #IndvSA Come on guys let's do this— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 25, 2018
He made his debut in the first match. By match 3 he is already a seasoned, reliable bowler for Virat. Well done Jasprit Bumrah!— Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) January 25, 2018
Indian seamers to take test five wickets haul in SA:— Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) January 25, 2018
1. J Srinath
2. V Prasad
3. S Sreesanth
4. J Bumrah
India's pace bowlers, led by splendid Bhuvi & superb Bumrah, have set Test up for India to win. Batsmen now have to show skill. And spine!— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) January 25, 2018
That's a wrap to the South Africa Innings. South Africa 194 all out. H Amla 61, B Kumar 3/44, J Bumrah 5/54. South Africa lead by 7 runs. #TeamIndia innings in a bit #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/uGwXvlLDDV— BCCI (@BCCI) January 25, 2018
5 wickets for boom boom bumrah!— Sarika Pawar (@saru_vk_avneil) January 25, 2018
3 for bhuvi
Aha amazing job done by bowlers!
Please win the last test Match ICT#SAvIND
Well done Jasprit Bumrah. It was such an extraordinary effort from other Indian bowlers as well, let's hope for the best from our batsmen too. They have to prove a statement here in order to be there on top of the test rankings. #SAvIND— Rishabh Datta (@rishabhdatt) January 25, 2018
India had ended their first innings with 187 runs on board on the first day with skipper Virat Kohli (54) and Cheteshwar Pujara (50) scoring the highest for the visitors. Bhuvneshwar Kumar also chipped in with his quickfire 30 runs towards the end.
Earlier in the day, Amla batted well for the hosts but the Indian bowlers yet again rattled the hosts' batting lineup. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and eventually were all-out for 194 runs.