India vs South Africa: Jasprit Bumrah Takes Maiden Test Five-Wicket Haul, Twitterati Applaud

Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah was the star for the visitors as he took his maiden five-wicket haul against South Africa on the second day of the third and final Test on Thursday. Bumrah's milestone (5/54) ensured India restricted the hosts' lead to only 7 runs as they bundled out for 194 runs. With this feat, he now has joined the elite list of Indian bowlers who have taken 5 or more wickets in an innings against South Africa. Harbhajan Singh leads the chart for his figures of 7/120 in the 2011 Cape Town Test which ended in a draw.